Beth Chapman’s Daughter, Bonnie, 20, Holds Her Hand In Hospital Bed As She Remains In Coma

Bonnie Chapman is by her mom, Beth Chapman’s, side as she remains hospitalized and in a medically induced coma. The 20-year-old shared a pic from Beth’s bedside on June 26.

Beth Chapman is continuing to fight for her life in the hospital, and family members are gathered by her side. That includes her daughter, Bonnie Chapman, who she shares with husband, Dog The Bounty Hunter. When news broke that Beth was in a medically-induced coma earlier this week, Bonnie rushed to Hawaii to be with her family, and she took to social media to share a photo of herself holding Beth’s hand in the hospital on June 26. “So thankful to call you my mother,” she captioned the photo gallery, which also contained a series of throwback photos of Beth over the years.

Beth has been fighting stage 4 throat cancer for several months after she relapsed in Nov. 2018. She eventually decided to stop chemotherapy and use alternative treatments for her recovery. On June 22, she was rushed to the ICU after dealing with pain and trouble breathing, HollywoodLife confirmed. When she arrived, though, she was in an extremely agitated state and began yanking out her IV, which is why doctors had to place her in a medically-induced coma. Her condition has been grave over the last few days, and the family fears the worst.

Dog has been by Beth’s side for her entire battle with cancer (she was first diagnosed in 2017, when she underwent surgery to remove a tumor from her throat). He confirmed on Twitter on June 25 that WGN, the network that will air his latest reality show, will have an official update about Beth’s condition “soon.” Dog appears to be remaining positive throughout Beth’s hospitalization, as he tweeted, “Please keep prayers coming!” He also shared a photo of his wife’s manicured nails in the hospital with the caption, “You all know how she is about HER NAILS!!”

Just last month, Beth was embroiled in a pretty bitter social media feud with Lyssa Chapman, her stepdaughter via one of Dog’s previous relationships. However, even Lyssa is by Beth’s side throughout this difficult time, as the family has rallied around the 51-year-old and is putting on a united front.