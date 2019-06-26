Beth Chapman’s Stepkids, Grandkids, & More Post Tributes After Her Sad Passing: See Posts

Beth Chapman’s family paid tribute to the late reality star in the hours following her tragic death from throat cancer. The messages from her loved ones are truly beautiful.

Just moments after it was announced that Beth Chapman sadly passed away after suffering from throat cancer, her family paid tribute to her on social media. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s children, stepchildren, and beloved husband led the sweet tributes on Twitter and Instagram. Duane “Dog” Chapman, who was married to Beth for 13 years, wrote on Twitter, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.” Their daughter, Bonnie Chapman, quote tweeted her father’s message, and added, “Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now.”

Just hours before Beth’s passing, Bonnie had actually posted a photo from her mother’s hospital room. The photo showed her holding Beth’s hand as she remained in a medically-induced coma. Bonnie has since changed the caption to read, “So thankful to call you my mother. Rest In Peace, mom. I love you so much.” The post also includes old photos of Beth and Dog in happier times. Beth’s daughter-in-law, Jamie Chapman, who is married to her stepson, Leland Chapman, posted a Bible verse to Instagram with a hand reaching out across the desert: “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. Psalm 23:4.” She captioned the touching post, “The Lord will do right by Beth. I will always love you and miss you. 💔.”

Her stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, also quote-tweeted her father, simply writing, “Beth we love you.” But her message speaks volumes; she and Beth had feuded publicly, but became closer toward the end of Beth’s life.

Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017. She underwent surgery to successfully remove a tumor from her throat, and doctors declared her cancer-free. But sadly, just one year later, she was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery to remove a “life-threatening” throat blockage. Beth was open and candid about her struggles with throat cancer. After doing chemotherapy again, Beth decided to forego conventional cancer treatments and try alternative medicine. She was hospitalized for “serious breathing issues” in April 2019, but recovered and lived life to its fullest in the months afterward.

Beth was hospitalized on June 22, and sent to the ICU after complaining of pain and trouble breathing. Doctors placed her in a medically-induced coma after she attempted to pull out her IVs. She was surrounded by her loved ones during her last days. May she rest in peace.