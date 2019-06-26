Andy Cohen: I ‘Wish’ Lisa Vanderpump Came To ‘RHOBH’ Reunion: We Need to ‘Hear From Her’

Most of the ‘RHOBH’ isn’t on good terms with Lisa Vanderpump right now, but there was at least one person who was missing her at the show’s reunion taping last month — the reunion’s host, Andy Cohen.

After being at the center of all the drama on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump decided to skip out on taping the reunion show at the beginning of the month, and host Andy Cohen is still upset about it. “I wish she had come,” he admitted to E! News. “It’s hard because her voice isn’t being heard, and so I think it was important to hear from her.” Lisa was likely a major topic of discussion at the reunion, which will air at the end of the season, but unfortunately, we won’t get to hear how she defends herself. It was previously speculated that she and Andy would film her segment separately, but when E! asked him if that would be happening, he responded, “I don’t think so. I think [the reunion is] the place to do it.”

Lisa feuded with pretty much all of the women on RHOBH this season, including her longtime friend, Kyle Richards. After cast members accused Lisa of leaking stories about Dorit Kemsley to the press, Kyle confronted Lisa about the situation, and Lisa was upset that Kyle didn’t appear to be taking her side. It led to a blowout fight between the women, during which Lisa kicked Kyle out of her home. They didn’t see each other or speak for months, although they did run into each other at a department store in May and had a “cordial” conversation.

While Lisa has made it clear that she doesn’t have any plans to repair her friendship with Kyle, Kyle has told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has ‘hope’ that they’ll work things out, and it looks like Andy is on the same page. “I don’t think this is as big as all this. I really don’t,” he explained. “[Lisa] has been accused of manipulation on the show, and she’s let it roll off her, and she’s been accused of leaking stuff before, and she’s let it roll off her. It’s obviously bigger to her, so I can’t speak for her ,but I think that if she had been [at the reunion], I have a feeling that maybe they would have been able to work through some stuff.”

Lisa has also confirmed that she will not be returning for season 10 of RHOBH, and hinted to us in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she is done with the show for good.