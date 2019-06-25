Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Reunite As Kevin Jr. Enters Not Guilty Plea At Hearing

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter put on a united front to support their son Kevin Jr., 18, at his NJ court hearing on June 25. The exes, who are in the process of divorcing, were reportedly outside the court room when Kevin Jr. plead not guilty to an assault charge from May 21.

Wendy Williams, 54, and Kevin Hunter put their differences aside to support their son Kevin Jr., 18, who appeared in court on June 25, according to TMZ, which reports the two were in a car outside the New Jersey courthouse. Kevin Jr. entered a not guilty plea (as seen in the below video from the hearing) in his ongoing simple assault case, stemming from an altercation in West Orange, NJ on May 21. The hearing reportedly lasted only a few minutes, with no action being taken. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Wendy Williams and did not receive an immediate reply.

In the video, the prosecutor is seen telling the judge that the “state needs additional time to review some factors” in the case. The prosecutor discloses that he had discussed the state’s decision with Kevin Jr.’s attorney beforehand. As a result, the judge complies and informs the courtroom that the case will continue in “two weeks” from the date of the hearing (June 25).

Wendy and Kevin Jr. were advised that it was unnecessary for them to be present inside the courtroom because the case was continued, TMZ reports. The site previously claimed that both parents did not want to make a spectacle at the hearing. The court hearing comes just a few days after Kevin Jr.’s mugshot was released on June 21.

(Video credit: TMZ)

Police confirmed to HollywoodLife that Kevin Jr. was charged with simple assault after an altercation in West Orange, NJ at the end of May. “There is an ongoing investigation and right now he’s charged with simple assault. At this point the matter is in the family court, but those proceedings are not open to the public,” a representative from the Essex County Prosecutor‘s Office told us at the time.

At the time of the incident, it was reported that Kevin Jr. had gotten into a physical altercation with his father, which led to police responding to the scene. While police could not confirm Kevin Sr.’s involvement, they did inform us at the time, that Kevin Jr. was arrested that night. Kevin Sr. told TMZ that he did not want to press charges against his son, following news of the incident.

The altercation occurred outside of Krauszer’s Food Stores, not far from the home Wendy once shared with her husband and their son. She is now living in an apartment in New York City after she filed for divorce on April 11. An extremely redacted [edited for publication purposes] police report, obtained by Page Six, states that Kevin Sr. was the other party involved in the scuffle. The report states that the fight escalated after Kevin Jr. called his father “a b–ch,” which caused Kevin Sr. to strike his son “with a closed fist to the face.”

The police report, which Page Six did not include in its story, continued: “Kevin [Jr.] then stated that he called [redacted] a ‘bitch,’ which caused [redacted] to approach him in an aggressive manner and started pointing [redacted] finger very close to his face. [Kevin] Jr. then admitted to pushing [redacted], which caused them to start wrestling with one another.” Wendy was not at the scene at the time of the incident.