Suri Cruise Walks Her Adorable Dog & Is Ready To Poop & Scoop Her Pet — See Sweet Pic

At just 13 years old, Suri Cruise is already a responsible pet owner! The teen took her chihuahua Honey for a stroll at a Brooklyn park, and wore an outfit that proves she’s taking after Katie Holmes’ boho style.

Suri Cruise’s parents may be two of Hollywood’s biggest names, but she still has responsibilities like any other teenager! Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s 13-year-old daughter had a doggy bag ready as she walked her chihuahua, Honey, in a Brooklyn park on June 24. Summer is in full swing, and so Suri matched the season with a white prairie top, floral skirt and white high-top Converse sneakers. Meanwhile, Honey rocked an adorable blue harness — even pooches have to stroll in style in NYC.

It looks like Honey took Katie’s place for the afternoon walk, as it’s rare to see the Batman Begins star apart from her mini me! Suri and Katie are one another look-alikes, which grows more apparent with each mother-daughter outing. Most recently, they were pictured braving the rain to grab breakfast on June 21. Katie used a big pink umbrella to shield their fun outfits: Katie’s green and blue floral blouse and eclectic denim jeans, and Suri’s pink hoodie and star leggings.

On June 10, Suri and Katie ventured outside to grab more treats, that time from a bakery. Katie stuck to a bohemian aesthetic again in a balloon-sleeved top and long denim skirt, while Suri wore a zip-up hoodie and hot pink backpack.

It looks like Suri’s taking after her mom’s style, as Katie could be the poster child for brands like Free People and Madewell! Just one day before Suri took their dog for a walk, Katie was even seen in a denim jumpsuit while navigating the Upper West Side of NYC. She balanced out the boho vibes with a cross-body Chanel purse — watch out Katie, Suri might be borrowing a top (or 10) before you know it!