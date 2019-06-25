‘RHOBH’ Cast Slams Lisa Vanderpump: ‘She Has Chosen Not To See Any Of Us’

Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t on the June 25 episode of ‘RHOBH’, but that didn’t stop the cast from talking about her — and throwing some digs at her while they were at it.

Dorit Kemsley threw shade at Lisa Vanderpump during the June 25 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when she pointed out how LVP constantly skips out on filming the show with the rest of the ladies. “There’s been a certain thing this year with a friend of ours that we haven’t been able to move through,” Dorit said to Camille Grammer, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards, following an event for her Beverly Beach clothing line. Then, when Kyle asked the group if anyone had seen Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit said, ”No, she’s chosen not to see any of us. She’s had endless invites and has not turned up.”

Two of the events that LVP skipped were Camille’s bridal shower and wedding, and Camille agreed that LVP should have made an appearance at both of them. “She should have come,” Camille said to the ladies, but they didn’t feel Camille was hard enough on Lisa Vanderpump, when she was asked about the situation during an interview with PEOPLE. “You let her off the hook,” Lisa Rinna told Camille. “You shouldn’t have let her off the hook so easily.”

Camille then became a bit upset and said, “I guess I was weak then.” And Denise quickly came to her defense, saying that Lisa Rinna was being too hard on Camille, considering the fact that her house just burned down. “This isn’t fair to her. She just lost her f***ing house. Why are we talking about this right now? Seriously, just let it go,” Denise said.

Then, the conversation spiraled out of control, when Dorit forced Camille to finally tell her what she had said about her before her 50th birthday party. But while Camille initially only told Lisa Rinna that she felt Dorit was “phony”, her disdain for Dorit actually went deeper than that. While surrounded by the ladies in a very public setting — a group dinner at Farm House in Beverly Hills — Camille told Dorit that her husband, PK, owes a dear friend of hers a lot of money. Dorit seemed shocked, and Camille wondered if PK had kept his wife in the dark about their finances, so the ladies quickly shut down the conversation and told Camille that that wasn’t the time nor the place to address her issues with Dorit — especially if they had to do with money and someone’s personal finances. Then, they all left. Awkward…

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo!