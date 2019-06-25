Porsha Williams Cradles Sleeping Baby Pilar In Sweet New Photo After Split From Dennis McKinley

As Porsha Williams deals with the aftermath of her split from Dennis McKinley, she’s pouring all of her focus into their daughter, Pilar, and she proved it by posting a sweet new photo with the baby on June 24.

Porsha Williams has kept quiet about her personal life ever since news broke last week that she had ended things with her fiance, Dennis McKinley. However, she’s been doting on the pair’s three-month-old daughter, Pilar Jhena, more than ever after the breakup. On June 24, she shared a throwback photo to when Pilar was just two months old. In the pic — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — Porsha is cradling the little one in her arms, while Pilar is asleep on her chest. It looks like Porsha’s little girl definitely has sleeping down pat, too, because the reality star put up a current pic of her snoozing on June 24 — which you can see below — as well!

In the aftermath of her split from Dennis, Porsha has continued to post tons of pics of Pilar on social media. Earlier this week, she even proudly showed off a bracelet that Dennis gave the baby for her three month birthday, so it definitely seems like she still wants him to be in the baby’s life. Porsha hasn’t actually confirmed the breakup herself, but just days before the news broke, she got quite cryptic about her relationship while attending an event in Florida. The event took place after Dennis was publicly accused of cheating on Porsha, although he released a statement denying the accusations. The woman he allegedly had an affair with also stated that the rumors were untrue and that she had never even met Dennis.

“[Dennis] will always be my daughter’s father and I will absolutely love him forever,” Porsha said at the June 13 event. “We absolutely go through our ups and downs together, and I still thank God for the blessing I claimed a year ago. There are still things in any of us that aren’t perfect that we have to deal with as a family.”

Porsha and Dennis, who got engaged shortly after she found out she was pregnant in 2018, were set to tie the knot on New Year’s Eve 2019. It’s unclear if the wedding has officially been called off following the split.