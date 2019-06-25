NeNe Leakes Finally Responds To Rumors She Won’t Be On Season 12 Of ‘RHOA’

Don’t believe everything you hear about NeNe Leakes. ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ OG finally responded to the rumor that she’s leaving the Bravo show after allegedly being suspended by the network.

After rumors surfaced that NeNe Leakes would not be appearing on the upcoming season if Real Housewives of Atlanta, she set the record straight during a new interview. “I have never been suspended,” NeNe said on the Majic Radio Show. “And I am on Season 12. Thank you very much.” NeNe also addressed the rumor that she would be starring in her own RHOA spinoff series, a la Kim Zolciak’s Don’t Be Tardy. Sadly, that’s not happening. “No, that’s not true,” NeNe told Majic host Vic Jagger. “If I’ve gotten a spinoff, they haven’t told me yet, and I need them to tell me. I haven’t filmed a thing. I read that, too. If I had a spinoff, I’d be happily telling you.”

The suspension rumor started after the wild season 11 finale, during which NeNe went off when Kandi Burruss, a cameraman, and Porsha Williams went into her closet during a party without permission. NeNe leapt up and ripped at the unnamed cameraman’s shirt to prevent him from going further. Porsha claimed during the reunion episode that he went to the hospital after the altercation.

“[He] got choked up, scratched up, and went to the hospital,” Porsha said. “He absolutely had scratches on his back and absolutely got choked up and had his head smashed against the wall. He went to the hospital! His tooth got knocked out.”

NeNe denied knowing anything about the hospital visit, but admitted that she heard about the cameraman’s tooth. She acknowledged that being angry “didn’t give me the right to touch him,” but reiterated that nobody should have gone into her closet after she said not to. It looks like we’ll see more of this saga play out on RHOA season 12!