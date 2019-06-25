Miranda Lambert Reveals How Marriage & Spending More Time In NY Inspired Her New ‘Phase & Sound’

Miranda Lambert has new music on the way! In an interview, the country singer promised it’s going to be ‘different’ than past releases & that her personal life weaved its way into the album.

It’s been four months since Miranda Lambert, 35, married her husband Brendan McLoughlin in a surprise wedding, and apparently, her new hubby was part of the inspiration for her forthcoming album. “I think that everything in my life in the last year has weaved itself in,” the songstress told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “Taking a break from the road. This the first time I will be on stage for a full show in a while, which is a good feeling. I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with Jay, that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert,” she revealed.

The couple have a Nashville farm, but Miranda still splits her time between there and New York. However, the singer knew she wanted to lay down the new tracks in the south. “I made it in East Nashville,” Miranda says of her new record. “Jay Joyce produced it, at the Neon Cross. It was a change, but I wanted to go in a different direction for this one than I have in the past because I feel like I was in a new place. Jay and I had some new chemistry. Sometimes you have to change it up,” she added.

So — when can fans expect the collection of new tunes? For Miranda, she’s hoping it’s very soon and is looking at a fall 2019 release date. “If it takes any longer than that, I’m going to go crazy,” she said in the interview. “I just turned it in, but I was calling the label yesterday being like, ‘What do you think? When are we doing this? What’s the single?’ After you sit on a record for a while you get this energy. You’ve been writing and recording and it has this energy and you just are ready for the world to hear it.”

Miranda and her husband had an unannounced, out of the blue wedding earlier this year. Miranda Lambert revealed the news on on Feb. 16 that she and her boyfriend got married, which came as a shock to pretty much everyone seeing as fans didn’t even know if she was dating anyone, let alone engaged. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert wrote on Instagram at the time. Miranda and her police officer hubby reportedly first met in New York City in November when the star performed on Good Morning America.