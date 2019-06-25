Lady Gaga Stuns In Leather Crop Top & Dress Amid New Bradley Cooper Performance Rumors

Amid speculation that she might reunite with Bradley Cooper at Glastonbury, Lady Gaga gave fans something to REALLY talk about when she hit the streets of the Big Apple in a sexy all-leather outfit!

Mother Monster was one hot leather mama on June 24. Lady Gaga, 33, left onlookers gagged when she stepped out on the streets of New York City in a fierce all-black leather ensemble. The A Star Is Born actress rocked a leather tube/crop top with a matching dress. She accessorized the look with a pair of full-length gloves, high-heel fetish boots and a black bag – all made out of leather. The only part of Gaga’s outfit that wasn’t leather was her sunglasses. Overall, the look merged red carpet extravaganza with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally – and it was totally fabulous.

If fans expect Gaga to wear something like that when she performs alongside Bradley Cooper, 44, at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival, well – they shouldn’t, because it’s not happening. Yes, Scottish radio DJ Edit Bowman said that she knew “one [surprise act]” was playing the festival and claimed that Bradley, while on her podcast, said he was talking with the festival’s performers about “do[ing] the Park Stage.” However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that there is “zero truth” in this rumored performance.

Emily Eavis, the festival’s organizer, also shut down the palaver of this Jack and Ally reunion, per Metro. “Before this one gets out of control…the answer is no, that isn’t happening,” Emily tweeted. “(Although you can watch the amazing A Star Is Born in Pilton Palais cinema tent at 4:30 PM on Friday.)”

The moment that Bradley split from his partner, Irina Shayk, fans of 2018’s A Star Is Born have been begging for these two to hook up and recreate the chemistry they displayed on and off-screen. Gaga also underwent a recent breakup. She and Christian Carino, 50, called off their engagement in February 2019, and the mutual heartbreak has bonded these two co-stars. “Bradley knows her as Stefani (Germanotta) and they built that friendship through filming and they have had many talks because honestly, they both have had relationships that have gone sour. They have experienced similar struggles,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Just because Jack and Ally won’t be there, fans shouldn’t miss Glastonbury. The 2019 festival will take place at Worthy Farm in the UK from June 26 to June 30. Confirmed performers set to take the stage include The Killers, The Cure, Carrie Underwood, and Janet Jackson.