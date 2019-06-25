Khloe Kardashian Wants To ‘Go Big’ For 35th Birthday Party: She Has ‘High Hopes’ For Life Post Tristan

Khloe Kardashian turns 35 on June 27 and she knows exactly how she’s going to celebrate, a source close to the family is revealing.

She’s had tumultuous year but that doesn’t mean that Khloe Kardashian hasn’t got plenty to celebrate. On June 27, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turns 35 and she already has birthday party plans in place, a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe is looking forward to turning 35 and she will be turning up,” the person claims. “She kept her celebration low key last year but that will not be the case this year. She’s ready to go big again and really celebrate. A big party is being planned and a trip as well. She’s ready for a getaway.”

Khloe’s birthday celebration plans come as the cheating scandal involving her ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, and her little sister Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods, 21, plays out on TV. KUWTK fans are finally getting a chance to see what happened behind-the-scenes when allegations that the NBA star and the Kar-Jenner confidante were caught getting cozy at a party, surfaced. E! split the finale into two parts, the second of which will air on June 30.

By that time Khloe – who shares 14-month-old daughter True with Tristan – will have celebrated another trip around the sun. “Khloe’s feeling very empowered,” the insider says. “She feels like 35 is going to be her year. She’s been doing so much soul-searching and growing; she feels so different from who she was a year ago. She has very high hopes for 35 and feels ready to take it on, on her own terms.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Khloe’s rep for comment on this story but we’ve yet to receive a response.

In the run up to her big day, Khloe seems to be living her best life, being a mother and moving forward with her career. On June 24, she shared a photo of her wearing a blue, satin wrap dress on the press day for Season 3 of her show, Revenge Body. On June 25 she shared sweet Instagram stories of True and Kylie’s daughter Stormi, 16 months, hugging and hanging out on what appears to be a farm together.

Over on Twitter Khloe already seemed to be gearing up for her special day by retweeting a throwback pic that her brother Rob Kardashian, 32, shared of them as kids with his sister making a goofy face. He wrote, “Almost @khloekardashian bday ‼️ this MOOD ALL WEEK 😈 💙.”