Karlie Kloss Reacts To Pregnancy Rumors After ‘Baby Bump’ Pic From Second Wedding Emerges

Karlie Kloss addressed pregnancy rumors on Instagram when she straight up answered a fan that asked her if she was expecting in reference to a pic she posted from her second wedding with husband Joshua Kushner on June 25.

Karlie Kloss, 26, revealed whether or not she’s pregnant after her fans were doing some serious speculation over the looks of her latest social media pic. The gorgeous model shared a stunning pic of herself having a tender moment with her husband Joshua Kushner, 34, during their second wedding on June 25 and many followers thought she appeared to have a baby bump. “Are you pregnant?” one follower asked. “not pregnant just love 🍟😇,” Karlie lightheartedly answered.

Karlie’s drama-free answer to the pregnancy speculation reflects her post-wedded bliss. The two-time bride enjoyed her second wedding with her hunky husband in a beautiful ceremony in a farmhouse in Wyoming and in addition to the pic that caused the pregnancy gossip, she shared multiple other pics and videos from the beautiful event. The Western-themed festivities truly gave off a rustic, unique vibe and from the looks of the moments Karlie shared, everyone had a grand ole time!

Karlie and Joshua had their first wedding in New York on Oct. 18, 2018. The elegant ceremony then was quite different from the lovebirds’ latest one but it was still equally as impressive. Karlie wore a flattering Dior lace gown during the nuptials while Joshua opted for a classic tux. For their second wedding, the bride went with a more casual off-the-shoulder white dress while the groom went with a blazer over a button-down shirt and pants.

We’re not sure if Karlie plans on having a family anytime soon but we’re glad she set the record straight about those pregnancy rumors before things got out of hand!