Jenelle Evans Celebrates David Eason’s Birthday Amid Custody Battle With Massive Lobster Feast

Jenelle Evans went all out when it came to David Eason’s birthday dinner amid her child custody battle. She had a massive seafood feast cooked up with lobster, shrimp and corn.

It was good times as the “Homestead” for David Eason‘s 31st birthday, even though he and Jenelle Evans still haven’t regained custody of their daughter and her two children. The former Teen Mom 2 star threw him a massive seafood feast and shared photos of it to her Instagram stories the following day on June 24. “Yesterday was David’s bday,” she captioned one of two pics showing a large wooden table with a big metal boiling pot on top of it and a pile of deliciousness next to it.

In the following photo she gave a close up shot of what was cooked up and it was a mountain of incredible seafood, including lobster, shrimp, scallops, crawfish, and of course pieces of corn on the cob in the mix. Jenelle, 27, wrote “And WHOAAA” next to it. Since they don’t have custody of the kids and don’t get along with their neighbors, the couple must have had a pretty big appetite to go through all of that food.

David and Jenelle spent his birthday weekend at home as on David’s big day, Jenelle posted an Instagram story of David out in the yard of their North Carolina farm surrounded by a giant flock of chickens, captioning it “Chickens everywhere.” The couple is proud of their “homesteading” lifestyle where they live off their land. But it must be a much more quiet and lonely place without the kids there.

Concern for the welfare of Jenelle’s son Jace Griffith, 4, and the couple’s daughter Ensley Eason, 2, was raised after David shot and killed Jenelle’s pet French bulldog Nugget on April 30 after it allegedly nipped at Ensley. Animal Welfare and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office launched an animal cruelty investigation into his actions and on May 10 temporary custody of Jace was given to his dad Nathian Griffith and his mom Doris.

On May 25 the couple suffered another setback when a judge sent Ensley to live with David’s mother while child protective services continues to look into whether or not the kids are safe at the former MTV star’s home. Jenelle’s eldest son Jace, 9, has always been in the custody of her mom Barbara.