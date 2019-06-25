See Pics
Hollywood Life

Jenelle Evans Celebrates David Eason’s Birthday Amid Custody Battle With Massive Lobster Feast

Shutterstock
David Eason and Jenelle Evans 2016 MTV VMA's at Madison Square Garden - White Carpet Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Aug 2016
EXCLUSIVE: Jenelle Evans and David Eason arrive at court to try to regain custody of their kids. Jenelle wears a black blazer, dress pants and glasses for the hearing. She holds papers in her hand as she walks into court. David wears a button-down plaid shirt and a brown suit jacket. This is the couple's 5th hearing, a judge told Jenelle that she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care” after five court hearings.“The judge heard testimony that David and Jenelle were constantly screaming and arguing, and the children were terrified,” the source previously told Radar. The insider added, “CPS described the state of the home as horrific. It was filthy and there were holes in all of the walls.” Jenelle and David are able to have supervised visits with each child once a week for an hour. The visits are restricted to the Department of Social Services. “She can meet them in the office, she cannot go see them in their homes,” the insider said. A source told Radar that Jenelle is dedicated to regaining custody of her children. “She signed up for parenting classes and marriage counseling,” the insider told Radar. “They’re looking to get David a psych evaluation for court. The court is ordering this next week, but in the meantime they are jumping ahead so when they go they can say, ‘We’re working on our marriage, we’re working on this.’”. 04 Jun 2019 Pictured: Jenelle Evans, David Eason. Photo credit: AMI/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA436288_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
David Eason, Jenelle Evans MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2017
Jenelle Evans, Kaiser and David Eason Jenelle Evans out and about, New York, America - 23 Nov 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Jenelle Evans went all out when it came to David Eason’s birthday dinner amid her child custody battle. She had a massive seafood feast cooked up with lobster, shrimp and corn.

It was good times as the “Homestead” for David Eason‘s 31st birthday, even though he and Jenelle Evans still haven’t regained custody of their daughter and her two children. The former Teen Mom 2 star threw him a massive seafood feast and shared photos of it to her Instagram stories the following day on June 24. “Yesterday was David’s bday,” she captioned one of two  pics showing a large wooden table with a big metal boiling pot on top of it and a pile of deliciousness next to it.

In the following photo she gave a close up shot of what was cooked up and it was a mountain of incredible seafood, including lobster, shrimp, scallops, crawfish, and of course pieces of corn on the cob in the mix. Jenelle, 27, wrote “And WHOAAA” next to it. Since they don’t have custody of the kids and don’t get along with their neighbors, the couple must have had a pretty big appetite to go through all of that food.

David and Jenelle spent his birthday weekend at home as on David’s big day, Jenelle posted an Instagram story of David out in the yard of their North Carolina farm surrounded by a giant flock of chickens, captioning it “Chickens everywhere.” The couple is proud of their “homesteading” lifestyle where they live off their land. But it must be a much more quiet and lonely place without the kids there.

Concern for the welfare of Jenelle’s son Jace Griffith, 4, and the couple’s daughter Ensley Eason, 2, was raised after David shot and killed Jenelle’s pet French bulldog Nugget on April 30 after it allegedly nipped at Ensley. Animal Welfare and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office launched an animal cruelty investigation into his actions and on May 10 temporary custody of Jace was given to his dad Nathian Griffith and his mom Doris.

On May 25 the couple suffered another setback when a judge sent Ensley to live with David’s mother while child protective services continues to look into whether or not the kids are safe at the former MTV star’s home. Jenelle’s eldest son Jace, 9, has always been in the custody of her mom Barbara.