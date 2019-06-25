Beth Chapman’s Mom Rushes To Her Bedside Amid Report That The Family Doesn’t Expect Her To Recover

After Beth Chapman was placed in a medically-induced coma, the wife of Dog The Bounty Hunter is not expected to come out of it. Beth’s mother is now by her side as her family prepares for the worst.

Sadly, it appears as if the worst has befallen Beth Chapman. The 51-year-old wife of Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 66, has been placed in a medically-induced coma, and TMZ reports that her family doesn’t expect her to ever come out of it. Beth’s mother has flown from the United States mainland to Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii to be by her daughter’s side. Sources confirmed to HollywoodLife that Beth’s mother has joined her children and grandchildren – many of whom live in Hawaii – as the family is bracing for what they feared most.

The family is making medical decisions with the help of Beth’s doctors, but TMZ reports – which we’ve confirmed – that there isn’t a lot that can be done for Beth at this point. Dog revealed on June 22 that his wife, who has been battling stage 4 lung cancer, had been hospitalized after experiencing difficulty breathing as well as choking. She was placed in a medically-induced coma, and her husband “humbly ask[ed] everyone to please pray for Beth.”

“In a medically induced coma, the patients are put in a controlled state of deep unconsciousness,” Dr. Adil Akhtar said EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife when explaining why Beth was placed in this state. “It is temporary, and its purpose is to prevent brain damage as a result of trauma or lack of oxygen to the brain. In her case, since she is suffering from throat cancer, she might have developed an airway obstruction or pneumonia, causing breathing difficulty and decreased oxygenation leading to a medically induced coma to save her life.”

Beth was also put in a coma because after she was hospitalized, she was so agitated by the amount of pain she was going through, that she was yanking out the IV lines doctors had put in to give her the fluids and much-needed medications. She was mildly sedated at first, but it wasn’t enough.

While Beth was battling for her life while in this coma, her stepdaughter, Lyssa, decided to bury the hatchet. Beth and Dog’s daughter clashed in the weeks before Beth’s hospitalization, and Lyssa revealed on June 24 the reason why she ended their feud. “If Beth weren’t here tomorrow, would you have any regrets? A Disagreements or hurts can last a lifetime, or they could be let go of as simple as they started. Love Wins All….let the gentleness be,” she tweeted. “I’ve been with her since she was back in Hawaii. Our family isn’t perfect, but we’re family.”