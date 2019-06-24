‘KUWTK’: Tristan Threatened To ‘Kill Himself’ After Cheating Scandal, Khloe Reveals

Tristan Thompson has kept quiet since cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, but on the June 23 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Khloe revealed that he texted her with suicidal thoughts after the news broke.

Khloe Kardashian dealt with the aftermath of Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ late night makeout session on the June 23 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and she revealed that Tristan was texting her nonstop, trying to win her back after the incident. She purposely let his messages go unanswered, but there was one she just couldn’t ignore. “He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me,” Khloe explained to Scott Disick during the episode. “Oh, so [he’s] just allowed to say, ‘I’m going to kill myself’ at any time?! That’s crazy.”

Despite being livid at her then-boyfriend, Khloe sent one of Tristan’s friends, Savas, to the basketball star’s home in Cleveland to check on him. While chatting with Scott, she received an update from Savas, who told her that he insistently banged on Tristan’s door, but was not let inside. Tristan told Savas, “I’m good,” twice before Savas had no choice but to leave. Of course, he also let Tristan know to call him if he needed anything. Khloe asked Savas if he thought Tristan was going to hurt himself, to which he responded, “I don’t know.” Since this all took place five months ago, we obviously know that Tristan didn’t act on his apparent suicidal thoughts.

“The fact that Khloe is sitting here heartbroken, but is still worrying about Tristan’s feelings and the possibilities of him being upset or possibly hurting himself…I mean, it just goes to show that Khloe is an unbelievable person,” Scott said. “Somehow, she keeps getting the short end of the stick and it’s unfair and it’s hurtful and it’s really hard for me to sit and watch.”

During the episode, we saw Khloe and her sisters on a conference call after first finding out about Jordyn and Tristan’s night together. At first, Jordyn claimed she “couldn’t remember” what happened between her and Tristan at the party, but she and Tristan both eventually confessed that they made out. Obviously, Khloe was extremely hurt about the physical act of cheating, but even more so, she was upset with Jordyn for never actually apologizing.

“Jordyn didn’t think about me, she didn’t think about Kylie [Jenner], because this puts a divide between her and Kylie, she didn’t think about my daughter, she didn’t think about herself,” Khloe ranted. “I’m not talking to [Tristan]. They’re both at fault. I’m not just blaming Jordyn. Tristan…we all know what he’s capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”