‘The Hills’: Frankie Delgado Reveals Why He Wants Brody Jenner’s Dad Caitlyn On The Show

‘The Hills’ is back and one of its main cast members, Frankie Delgado, is already hoping for certain people to appear on it, including co-star Brody Jenner’s dad Caitlyn Jenner, who he thinks would be great.

The Hills: New Beginnings star Frankie Delgado, 38, didn’t hold back his opinions about what he hopes to see on the show in the future when he spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife during the grand re-opening of Cleo Restaurant in Hollywood, CA on June 14. The reality hunk admitted that he thinks his cast mate Brody Jenner‘s openly transgender dad Caitlyn Jenner, 69, would be great to have on the show because of the different dynamic it would bring. “I don’t know Brody’s dad will make it on the show. That’s something the viewers will have to go and watch,” he EXCLUSIVELY told us. “But, I hope so! I want to see that dynamic to be shown on TV.” Frankie also revealed that although he’d like to see her on the show, they unfortunately no longer have the friendship that they used to. “I don’t have a relationship with her anymore. It got lost in translation,” he admitted.

This isn’t the first time Frankie talked about Caitlyn possibly appearing on the highly anticipated reboot. At the VIP Opening of Maddox Gallery in West Hollywood, CA in Oct., he teased that it could happen. “Bruce (Caitlyn’s former name)! I don’t think so. Well — You never know!” he EXCLUSIVELY told us. “I can’t give you all the secrets! Let’s just say whatever’s real is going to be there. If the relationship with Brody is there, it’s going to be there.”

In addition to chatting about Caitlyn at the grand re-opening, Frankie opened up about what kind of drama fans can expect on the resurrected show. “It’s a little bit more mature drama. I think our fans grew with us but at the same time we’re all married with kids,” he explained. “A couple of the people aren’t married but they’re divorced, some are still single, but where there’s fire there’s always ashes and that’s kind of what’s been going on between all of us. There’s things that have happened in our relationships that are going to be exposed now because we’re on a TV show. All friends fight. All brothers and sisters fight. But now they’re going to be exposed.”

Despite the fights, Frankie is thrilled about the popular series coming back. In addition to him and Brody, former co-stars Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, and Whitney Port are all set to appear on the reboot. “I’m so excited about it,” Frankie enthused. “It’s like the blessing from God that they gave us another opportunity to be a part of this show again. Thank you MTV!”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.