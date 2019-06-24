‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Hannah Develops Intense Connections As Luke Raises New Red Flags

Luke P. continues to bring the drama on the June 24 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ leaving Hannah more confused than ever about her feelings for him.

Hannah Brown is ready to put the drama with Luke behind her on the June 24 episode of The Bachelorette, and she brings the remaining nine guys to Latvia to continue her journey for love. First up is a one-on-one date for Garrett. They go bungee jumping together the Latvian way — NAKED! Hannah freaks out a little before the jump, but Garrett comforts her through it, and while clinging onto each other, they jump out of a cable car without clothes on. Naturally, the date brings them closer than ever.

During the nighttime portion of the date, though, Hannah is ready to get more serious with Garrett and have him open up like he hasn’t until this point. She opens up about her fear of rejection, and he admits that he’s falling in love with her. Hannah is totally giddy after hearing Garrett open up about his feelings for her, and she compliments him for making her feel free and for calming all of her fears. Garrett gets the rose at the end of the date.

Next up is a group date for Mike, Jed, Tyler, Dustin, Luke, Connor and Dylan. Hannah has a blast on the daytime portion of the date, as all the guys get along and there’s no drama. However, tensions rise when Hannah recalls her naked bungee jumping experience, and Luke is not pleased. “This is a woman I want to spend the rest of my life with, and I totally feel like that was crossing the line,” he says in a confessional. “Her body is her temple, and to expose it to anyone who isn’t her husband, is a slap in my face.”

During the nighttime portion of the date, Hannah shares a steamy makeout session with Tyler, and in his confessional, he says he’s falling in love with her. Meanwhile, Jed plays her a song on the piano and she’s admittedly super turned on. Luke confronts Hannah about the naked bungee jumping, and says it feels like she cheated on him and “pissed [him] off.” Hannah explains that the date wasn’t sexual, it was just about the experience. Luke still isn’t happy, but he lets Hannah know that he wants to get through it with her and just wanted to get the feelings off his chest to “be real” like she has wanted all along. Luke is confident he’ll get the group date rose, but it goes to Tyler instead.

Finally, it’s time for Peter’s one-on-one. They have a Latvian-style spa day, which is super intimate, and takes their already super hot chemistry to a whole new level. During the date, they have a passionate makeout session in a sauna, and Hannah admits that their physical connection is a “10 out of 10.” Peter lets Hannah know that he’s “all in” with their relationship, and during the nighttime portion of the date, they talk about their lives outside the show. After learning more about Peter, his job, past romances and more, Hannah realizes her relationship with Peter is more than just physical, and she gives him the rose. The date definitely brings their relationship to a WHOLE new level.

When Peter returns from the date, Jed realizes how much time he’s missing Hannah, so he decides to serenade her with a song outside of her window. She lets him up to her room so they can spend more time together, and is thrilled with his romantic gesture. Things get physical between them right there in her hotel room, and Jed tells Hannah he’s falling in love with her.

Meanwhile, Garrett confronts Luke about him bringing up the bungee jumping date with Hannah. Luke gets defensive, and asks Garrett not to bring up their conversation at the rose ceremony, but Garrett refuses to make him that promise. Ahead of the cocktail party, Hannah unexpectedly pulls Luke aside to chat. She admits that she’s been processing the comments he made about her bungee jumping date and wants to address the issues she has with him.

Hannah explains that she didn’t like the language Luke used when he confronted her, especially because he hinted that he wouldn’t be comfortable with Hannah meeting his family because of what happened with Garrett. “You’re not my husband,” Hannah says. “You don’t own my body. You don’t own me. It’s my body.” Luke admits that he didn’t handle the conversation the right way, but he once again talks in circles to try and get on Hannah’s good side. Again, Hannah gets super frustrated with Luke, and he vows to “continue to do better.”

By the end of the conversation, Hannah admits that she doesn’t know if she’s willing to keep fighting for her relationship with Luke, which leaves him uneasy going into the rose ceremony once again. When Luke re-joins the group, he asks the other guys to “stay in [their] lane,” and pisses off pretty much everyone. Luke starts raising his voice, and Jed begs him to keep it down and not ruin another cocktail party.

Hannah decides to call off the cocktail party and go straight to the rose ceremony, since she already knows what she wants to do. Tyler, Peter and Garrett are already safe, and Hannah gives the remaining roses to Jed, Mike, Connor and….yes….Luke. So, Dustin and Dylan are heading home, and seven men are left vying for Hannah’s heart.