‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Ryan Edwards’ Family Prepares For His Release From Prison

Two months after Ryan Edwards went to prison, his family prepared for him to come home during the June 24 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’. And everyone had mixed feelings about it.

While Mackenzie Edwards seemed excited about Ryan Edwards getting out of prison, during the June 24 episode of Teen Mom OG, his ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, didn’t seem super thrilled about it. And it’s not because she wanted him to stay in prison — it had more to do with the fact that she knew she’d have to talk to him about his situation once he got out. Maci also feared how all of Ryan’s legal troubles would affect their son, Bentley. Fortunately, Maci kept herself distracted by a photo shoot for her clothing company, TTM, which will be debuting a toddler line in the near future. Still — Maci vented to her husband, Taylor, and complained about how Ryan should be calling his son more. In another scene, we saw Mackenzie talking to Ryan from prison, but he barely said more than a few words to her. His parents said that’s just how he is, but it still seemed weird. And Mackenzie worried that Ryan may have lost interest in her while he’s been in prison.

Meanwhile, Catelynn worried that Nova wasn’t adjusting to her new baby sister, Vaeda, so she bought her a new pony. Tyler wasn’t happy about it at first, but he eventually gave in and accepted the idea of taking on another pet, when he realized that the pony would benefit both Nova and Catelynn, and help them bond with each other. And speaking of bonding with each other, Amber went to a bingo night with Leah despite Andrew recently undergoing a surgery on his nose. While Andrew needed some constant care at home, Amber didn’t want to sacrifice her special plans with Leah, so Andrew rested at home while the girls spent some time together.

Finally, Cory and Cheyenne threw a birthday party for their daughter, Ryder, where their significant others came together for the first time ever. Cheyenne’s boyfriend, Matt, had a nice talk with Cory, during which they said they wouldn’t step on each other’s toes, and Cheyenne also exchanged pleasantries with Taylor, so it looks like they’re all going to be one big happy blended family!

