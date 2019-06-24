Bella Thorne’s Ex Tana Mongeau Appears To Get Engaged To Jake Paul — See Diamond Ring

Congratulations? Jake Paul proposed to Bella Thorne’s ex Tana Mongeau with a massive diamond ring. But some fans think the attention seeking couple is just doing it as a publicity stunt.

A trip to Las Vegas tends to make people do wild and impulsive things, and that’s what happened in the case of YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau. The pair has only been dating since April and now they’re apparently engaged. They hit up Sin City for Tana’s 21st birthday and in a series of Instagram stories videos, a cake was brought out with “Will you marry me” written on it with a big fake ring on top and in the next video she showed off a massive diamond ring on her hand and wrote “I’m engaged @jakepaul” on it.

Bella Thorne‘s ex even tweeted out “ITS MY 21ST BDAY AND IM ENGAGED HOLY SHIT i just woke up i’m sober omg what is going on” on June 24, but many fans are skeptical of the attention seeking couple and wondering if this is all for publicity. “I honest to god cannot tell if anything tana mongeau does is real or fake and now she’s engaged to jake Paul so I’m even more confused about her life,” a woman named Emily tweeted out while a user named Kristen wrote “GODDAMN IF SOMEONE DOESNT TELL ME IF TANA AND JAKE ARE REAL IM GONNA SCREAM! Is the relationship real? Is the engagement real? Am i being punked?”

There’s plenty of reasons for fans to be skeptical about the couple’s quickie engagement. After all, Jake, 22, admitted to the New York Times that his relationship with Team 10 member Erika Costell was “fake.” They posted tons of YouTube and Instagram videos during their “romance,” including one where they actually got married and it was all just for show. “We’re not even actually dating. It’s like the WWE,” he told the Times “People know that’s fake, and it’s one of the biggest things of entertainment.”

Nothing says I love you like @jakepaul using bottle service in the club to propose to @tanamongeau !!! 😂😂👌 pic.twitter.com/xOXQoso86r — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 24, 2019

Bella, 21, has been oddly silent about her ex’s engagement. Even though the news was out there she posted a photo to her Instagram on June 24 of the two in happier times, wearing bikini tops and in each other’s arms going in for a big kiss. She captioned it, “Through thick and thin😭🤧 I love you tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl.”