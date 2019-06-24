‘The Hills’: Spencer & Heidi Pratt Insist They ‘Love’ His Sister Stephanie Despite Ongoing Feud

We caught up with Spencer and Heidi Pratt EXCLUSIVELY about where they stand with his sister, Stephanie, amidst their latest feud.

Tensions were high between Stephanie Pratt and her brother, Spencer Pratt, along with his wife, Heidi Montag, while filming the upcoming season of The Hills: New Beginnings, but according to Speidi, they don’t have any issues with Steph. “[We’re at the] same place we always are [with her],” Heidi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the show’s premiere party on June 20. “[We’re] brother and sister. We love her so much.” Stephanie has publicly slammed Spencer and Heidi in the months leading up to the premiere. She’s called them “toxic” in interviews and has made it clear that she doesn’t want a relationship with them.

“I do not consider them my family,” Stephanie said on her podcast in April. She also added, “I’m not going to pretend that Spencer and Heidi are good people like I was doing for most of the series for my parents. This is why I moved to London. I cannot live near them. They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met.” Stephanie also recalled a specific incident that went down while filming The Hills, during which, she claims Heidi brought champagne for all the girls on set, but didn’t share with her. Plus, she accused Heidi of making sure Spencer didn’t have a relationship “with anyone but her,” and said Heidi was “horrible” to the show’s other cast members.

Drama between Stephanie and Spencer/Heidi is nothing new for fans of The Hills — when the show was originally on, she had ongoing troubles with them, as well. A lot definitely has changed for Spencer and Heidi over the last nine years, though, including the fact that they now have a son! However, having the cameras in their lives again hasn’t been an issue. “I think, for us, it’s been something that’s strengthened our marriage and our relationship,” Heidi admitted. “It’s fun to spend more time together.”

Spencer added that being back on The Hills is “unbelievable” and a “miracle,” while Heidi said, “It’s been such a blessing.” The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 24 at 10:00 p.m. on MTV.