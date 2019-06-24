Sophie Turner Stuns In White Dress Open Down To Her Waist & Nothing Underneath In Paris Before Wedding

Sophie Turner was a stunning sight to see when she stepped out in a white shirt dress as she headed to dinner in Paris with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra, who were all wearing dark green attire.

Sophie Turner, 23, reminded us she’s the bride in her upcoming second wedding to Joe Jonas, 29, when she wore white to a pre-wedding dinner with Joe, and her in-laws, Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, in Paris on June 23. The Game of Thrones actress had her hair pulled up into a ponytail as she went braless and showed off her figure in a white shirt dress that was open down to her waist and tied just below it during the outing. She also paired the look with black knee-length boots. Joe, Nick and Priyanka were all wearing a similar color green to the dinner, prompting us to think that perhaps there’s a special meaning to the color and may be using it in the nuptials this upcoming weekend.

The latest dinner outing isn’t the first time Sophie and Joe have been seen going out in the “city of love” since arriving for their second wedding. On June 20, they were also seen heading out to dinner from their hotel with friends and on June 22, the lovebirds were spotted walking the streets looking happy and cozy together. Sophie also took to Instagram to share a romantic moment with Joe as the two leaned in for a kiss while taking a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Sophie and Joe’s wedding in Paris comes after they got hitched at a chapel in Las Vegas on May 1 right after they attended the Billboard Music Awards. The surprise wedding included an Elvis Presley impersonator, who officiated the ceremony. Joe’s brothers, sisters-in-law and other celebs attended the event, and memorable video clips and pics were shared all over social media as it took place.

Sophie and Joe’s second wedding date was revealed after Dr. Phil mentioned it while commenting on one of their social media pics. “Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!” the comment read.