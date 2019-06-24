See Pic
Porsha Williams Shows Off Daughter Pilar Wearing 3-Month Bday Gift From Dennis McKinley After Split

Baby Pilar received the SWEETEST gift from daddy Dennis as she turned 3-months-old. Her mom, Porsha Williams, was sure to flaunt the present despite her recent breakup with Dennis.

Porsha Williams, 38, may have split from fiancé Dennis McKinley, 42, but she was still sure to flaunt the sweet present he got their daughter for her three month milestone. The baby girl, Pilar Jhena, has her very own Instagram account (run by mom), who showed off the gorgeous new piece of jewelry from dad. “My first charm bracelet! Thank you Daddy! Love you papa 👶🏽👨🏾‍🦲 #Happy3Months,” her reality star mom wrote in the caption of a June 24 Instagram post. In the pic, little Pilar was seen laying down while a beautiful silver charm bracelet adorned her tiny wrist. What a sweet gift!

The new pic was further proof that despite their split, Porsha and her ex don’t have any bad blood. In fact, Dennis was thoughtful enough to wish his ex-fiancee a very happy birthday on June 22.  Dennis posted a photo to his Instagram of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star holding a bouquet of red roses and smiling as she’s sitting in a seat aboard a private jet. The 42-year-old businessman told her “Happy 38! ❤️🙏🏾” in the caption and noted it was a throwback snapshot.

The pair reportedly split earlier this month amidst rumors that he was caught cheating on her with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. He denied the allegations when they surfaced in May and Sincerely claimed she’d “never met” Dennis at all. But when the breakup story hit on June 20, Porsha shared a cryptic Instagram post that read “Dear God, I made it out of bed this morning….Thank you so much.”

It’s hard to believe that little Pilar is already three months old! As the famous infant turned a quarter of a year old, Porsha celebrated her own birthday that same day. For the reality star, 38 was “blessed” thanks to her adorable daughter. “Blessed to have my angel Pilar who is now 3months today! 🙏🏾👶🏽❤️ #MyHeartIsFull Thank you for all the birthday wishes💋 @Weelovephotography,” she wrote on her bday.