Porsha Williams Had A ‘Great Time’ Celebrating Birthday With Friends Despite Dennis McKinley Split

Porsha Williams celebrated her 38th birthday on June 22 and instead of feeling upset over her reported split from Dennis McKinley, she focused on staying joyful with her daughter Pilar and close friends.

Porsha Williams may have reportedly ended her engagement to Dennis McKinley, 42, who is the father of her three-month-old daughter Pilar (PJ), but she chose to turn 38 with happiness around her. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated her birthday on June 22, not with Dennis, but with her family and close friends, and she made sure to have a fantastic time.

“Porsha enjoyed her birthday as much as possible despite everything going on in her personal life with Dennis,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She spent most of the day at home where she filmed some confessionals for RHOA and had some of her closest friends around her. PJ was there for a bit, too. She then celebrated with a few of her closest friends, including her sister, dancing, laughing and having a great time and just letting loose a little.”

Porsha took to Instagram to share some fun pics from the day that showed her smiling, and although she’s having rough times with Dennis, she is thankful for everything she has, especially her adorable tot. “Porsha has grown up so much as a person in the last year,” the source continued. “She wanted and prayed for a healthy baby a year ago and feels God truly answered her prayers, so no matter what happens between her and Dennis, she is perfectly content, blessed and thankful for what she has as she goes into her 38th year.”

Porsha’s gratitude may be rubbing off on Dennis as well. He took to social media to wish Porsha a happy birthday by posting a gorgeous picture of her from the year before despite their split. “Happy 38! ❤️🙏🏾 tbt 6/22/2018,” his caption for the photo read.

Porsha and Dennis first started speculation that things were off between them when they stopped following each other on social media twice in one month. Still, they seem to be putting their differences aside when it comes to special occasions. Like Dennis did for her birthday, Porsha took the time to celebrate him with a sweet post on Father’s Day.