Nick Jonas Cuddles New Wife Priyanka Chopra On A Boat During Romantic Paris Trip

Ahead of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Paris wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are taking some time for some romance of their own in the city of love. Nick posted the sweetest pic of them enjoying a boat ride on June 24.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating their love in the city of love this week! The lovebirds are in Paris for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s upcoming wedding, and they went on a romantic boat ride on the Seine on June 24. Nick posted the sweetest photo from the excursion on Instagram, in which Priyanka is leaning against his chest while his arm is wrapped around her. “The city of love,” he captioned the super romantic photo, along with a French flag emoji. Joe and Sophie were also in attendance for the boat trip, and the couples were photographed by paparazzi while heading to the docks.

Priyanka and Nick held hands in the paparazzi pics. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a plunging pink dress, while he wore jeans and a yellow button down. They both also rocked sunglasses to complete their summertime looks. Meanwhile, Sophie kept it super casual in a pair of black jeans and a white t-shirt, while Joe wore blue trousers and a printed shirt. Joe and Sophie actually got married in a quickie Vegas wedding back on May 1, but this Paris extravaganza will be their chance to finally celebrate with all of their friends and family members.

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka were just married at the end of 2018, and they definitely still seem to be enjoying the blissful honeymoon stage of their relationship. Their romance has been quite a whirlwind, as they didn’t start officially dating until May 2018, and were engaged just two months later.

Wilmer Valderrama was also photographed in Paris with Joe and Nick ahead of the wedding. Kevin Jonas, his wife, Danielle Jonas, and their two daughters appear to have not arrived just yet, but they still have some time before the big day next weekend!da