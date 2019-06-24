Leah Messer & Jeremy Calvert Spark Reconciliation Rumors Again With New Pic: No ‘Drama Here’

A new photo of ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars Leah Messer & Jeremy Calvert has fans speculating that the former couple is back together! While Leah says that they keep in touch ‘for the kids,’ fans think otherwise.

Co-parenting or couple status? That’s the question fans are asking after Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer, 27, posted a photo with ex Jeremy Calvert, 30. The reality star was beaming from ear to ear in the new photo, where she and Jeremy were seen cheersing with beer at a bar. The mom of three shares one child, Addie, 6, with her ex-husband and wants the world to know that there’s zero drama between them. “Parents of the one and only, Addieee!” she captioned her post. “You won’t find any baby daddy/baby momma drama here cuz we always gonna kick it.❣️❣️❣️✌️ #goalongnow#parents #aaa #doitforthekids,” she wrote. In the pic, both she and Jeremy kept it super casual in denim jeans while Leah added a little flair to her outfit with a floral kimono.

After posting the pic, the pair are now being championed on by a few famous friends. “😍😍😍okkkkkk,” Kailyn Lowry said in a comment below the post. “Wouldn’t be mad if it were for more than the kids 😭😭,” Coffee Convos podcast host Lindsie Chrisley said in a comment of her own. “Cutest 😍😍,” Bristol Palin then chimed in. Even fans couldn’t get over the prospect of the former couple getting back together. “Oh my goodness❤️ get back together. Waiting,” one fan urged.

It seems that even the couple themselves aren’t completely closed off to the idea of rekindling their romance. Leah and Jeremy appeared to hint at a reconciliation during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special on May 20. “I don’t know,” Jeremy said at first, when hit with the question. Both Jeremy and Leah were visibly giddy in the clip, and couldn’t seem to find a concrete answer to the status of their relationship. Dr. Drew moderated the chat and joked, “No he’s not [single]. He’s involved with Leah!” The mother of three then added: “I think this weekend we’ve had fun,” which is met with a roaring applause from the curious audience. “A good choice of words, Leah. A real good choice of words,” Jeremy cheekily said.

However, at this time, Leah has no plans of getting back together with Jeremy,” a source close to Teen Mom tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “What the future holds — nobody really knows. But, for now, they’re just really good friends. They talk daily.”