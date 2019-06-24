Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Rumored To Reunite For Festival Performance After His Irina Shayk Split

Could it be? Rumors are swirling that ‘A Star Is Born’ co-stars Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper are set to drop in for a surprise performance during the UK’s 2019 Glastonbury Fest.

Fans headed to the 2019 Glastonbury Festival should cross their fingers. There’s whispers that Lady Gaga, 33, and Bradley Cooper, 44, are going to play a surprise set, and there’s some solid evidence to back those claims up! During the Sunday Brunch talk show, Scottish radio DJ Edith Bowman spilled the beans. “I may know one [surprise act], I can’t possibly say,” she started. “On my podcast I had Bradley Cooper talking about A Star is Born, and when I spoke to him I was like “I just want to see you guys do a gig, you know play it live.” “He was like, ‘Well we have been talking to Nick [Dewey] and Emily Eavis about it, we’d do the Park Stage,'” the DJ recalled on the show. Hmm, sounds promising!

That being said, the performance has yet to be confirmed at this time, and HollywoodLife has contacted reps of both stars for clarification on the potential performance. As fans know, Bradley and Gaga starred in the 2018 drama A Star Is Born together, which went on to land eight Oscar nominations. As Ally and Jack, Gaga and Bradley won fans over with not only their acting skills, but their poetic ballad, “Shallow,” featured in the film.

The rumors come after Bradley Cooper’s sudden split with his long-time girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple — who began dating in 2015 and welcomed their baby girl, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 2, two years later, broke up in June of 2019 according to PEOPLE. No specific details were given, but the magazine’s source says the couple have split and they’re currently trying to figure out how to share custody of their daughter.

The 2019 Glastonbury fest will take place at Worthy Farm in the UK from June 26 to June 30. Confirmed performers set to take the stage include The Killers, The Cure, Carrie Underwood, Janet Jackson, and more! However, an appearance from Bradley and Mother Monster would indeed be the ultimate surprise, since the festival’s organizer is denying rumors that they will appear. “Before this one gets out of control… the answer is no, that isn’t happening,” she said on Twitter on June 24.