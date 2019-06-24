Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods: How They Feel About Watching Cheating Scandal On ‘KUWTK’

Finally! The Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating drama unfolded on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned how these two feel about reliving this ‘terrible’ experience all over again.

The June 23 edition of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was probably one of the most anticipated episodes in the show’s history. Fans watched as Khloe Kardashian’s heart exploded after learning that her baby’s father, Tristan Thompson, 28, had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, 21. However, for Tristan, experiencing this drama once was enough. “Tristan had no plans to watch KUWTK at all,” a source close to the Cleveland Cavaliers star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He never has watched it [before] and doesn’t see why he would have started now. He really could care less about the show. It doesn’t concern him whatsoever.”

So, Tristan didn’t DVR the episode. Sadly, that makes sense, as it appears he has completely bailed on Khloe, 34, and baby True Thompson following the split. While Tristan has put this all in his rearview, Jordyn has not. She wanted to “watch when she can because she is curious” as to what made it to air, a source close to Jordyn tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She still feels terrible and is sad to not have Kylie in her life. She’s more emotional and remorseful over this than Tristan. She misses Kylie and the girls – they were family to her.”

Though the cheating and subsequent split happened in February, the emotions were quite fresh and raw on the June 23 episode. “Jordyn was someone Khloe really trusted and believed in and supported and employed. This is just so crazy,” Kim Kardashian said during a confessional. Kylie blew up at Jordyn over the phone (“Why would you tell me ‘I saw Tristan at a house party,’ knowing the fact that you’re lying?!”) but her rage paled in comparison to the anger in Khloe’s soul. ”They’re both at fault. I’m not blaming just Jordyn. Tristan…we all know what he’s capable of,” she said. “Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

Before the episode aired, Jordyn seemed at peace with the idea that millions of people were about to watch this private drama of hers. “Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth. Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine,” she said. “I mean life is short, you know, tomorrow is not promised, so just always stay as positive as possible.”