Jordyn Woods Shrugs Off Cheating Scandal After ‘KUWTK’ Episode Airs & Teases New Collab

Jordyn Woods kept her focus on her own career when she posted a video for her collaboration with the clothing company Boohoo after the headline-making cheating scandal episode of ‘KUWTK’ aired.

Jordyn Woods, 21, seems to be putting the past behind her and embracing her new and exciting opportunities! The former BFF of Kylie Jenner, 21, took to Instagram on June 24 to share a video of herself flaunting some sexy outfits in a new ad for her collaboration with the clothing company Boohoo. In the eye-catching clip, the brunette beauty can be seen wearing a pair of pink sequin-framed sunglasses that have a big J on one side and a big W on the other in honor of her initials. She first shows off a white sleeveless mini dress while standing in front of a car in the ad and then goes on to flaunt a white blazer over a silver sequined top and matching white pants while sitting in the car. “something exciting is coming.. 👀 #boohooxjordynwoods@boohoo,” Jordyn captioned the video.

In addition to her ad, which she posted one day after the infamous cheating scandal episode aired on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jordyn’s modeling pics appeared on the Boohoo website. In the flattering photos, the young star poses in various colorful ensembles, including a bright long-sleeved pink crop top and matching skirt and a sleeveless red leather mini dress. Jordyn’s collection with the hip brand will include the clothing she’s been modeling as well as other dresses, blazers, jumpsuits and more.

Jordyn’s confidence with her new project proves she’s not letting the cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson, 28, bother her any longer. In the shocking June 23 episode of KUWTK, which showed what happened when Khloe found out about the scandal in Feb. and confronted Jordyn, Khloe claimed Jordyn acted like it wasn’t a big deal that she kissed the father of her one-year-old baby daughter True, and Kylie could be seen admitting that nothing will ever be the same between her and Jordyn after what happened. “Now she’s like, ‘It wasn’t a big deal. It wasn’t intimate. It wasn’t sexual,'” Khloe told Kylie about Jordyn in the episode. “I was just telling her ‘I’m like, scared of you now, I bet you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face’,” Kylie responded.

Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s house, where she was living at the time of the scandal, and has not been friendly with the KarJenner family since. Although there’s been a lot of criticism from followers for the ordeal, Jordyn seems to be proving that the whole controversy hasn’t stopped her from being successful on her own. In addition to her collab with Boohoo, she’s also released her own false eyelashes line.