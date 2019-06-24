John Stamos Breaks Silence on Lori Loughlin’s ‘Fuller House’ Future Amid College Scandal

John Stamos opened up about Lori Loughlin and revealed whether he knows if she’ll appear on the final season of ‘Fuller House’ or not after her alleged involvement in the college admissions cheating scandal.

John Stamos, 55, is gearing up for the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Fuller House and in a June 23rd interview at a private gallery opening of a new art exhibit showing his art at Malibu Lumber Yard, he answered the question that’s on everyone’s mind: Will Lori Loughlin, 54, who plays Aunt Becky, return to the series despite her current case in the infamous college admissions cheating scandal? They’re all still trying to “figure it out” the hunky actor admitted. “I haven’t been on the show yet and it hasn’t come up, so I’m going to talk to some people about it this week and see what’s going on,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don’t mean just on our side.”

This isn’t the first time John brought up Lori when mentioning the next season of Fuller House. In May, he took to Instagram to post a cast photo that included Lori in it while promoting it. “Gearing up for the 5th and final. @fullerhouse,” he captioned the pic, leaving many fans confused since it was previously reported that due to the scandal, Lori would not be involved.

Despite not knowing Lori’s fate just yet, John does know that he’ll be producing the final season of Fuller House and revealed it will be divided into two parts, with nine episodes each. He went on to say that although he’ll be on some episodes, the season will be focusing mostly on the girls of the show, including Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J., and Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie, and their storylines. “I’m on some of them but it’s become a girls show and I think a lot of the storylines will be around them,” he explained. He also advised the fans that due to the show’s success they should not completely rule out another spinoff in the future. “There’s a lot of energy,” he said. “I haven’t spoken about this at all. I’m not going to really, but there’s a lot of energy still with that show. There’s too much. There’s too much happiness that that show has brought for a lot of people. So it’s not going to go down easy.”

The premiere date for the final season of Fuller House has yet to be revealed.