Trump Denies E. Jean Carroll Assault Claim By Saying ‘She’s Not My Type’ & Twitter Is Outraged

Donald Trump says writer E. Jean Carroll is ‘totally lying’ about accusations he sexually assaulted her and is claiming that ‘she’s not my type,’ causing outrage on Twitter.

President Donald Trump has finally responded to legendary writer E. Jean Carroll‘s accusations that he sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of New York’s Bergdorf Goodman in the mid 1990;s. In an interview with The Hill on June 24, he declared “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” He added that E. Jean is “Totally lying. I don’t know anything about her. I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her. She is — it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that.”

The 75-year-old Elle columnist wrote in an except from her new book upcoming book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, that she met the tycoon in the luxury department store in late 1995/early 1996. He said he was there to “buy a present” for “a girl” and picked out see-through bodysuit. He asked her to try it on and she joked they should both try it on and ended up in a dressing room. She claims he shoved her against the wall, pulled down her tights and allegedly forced “his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me.” She said the alleged incident lasted “no more than three minutes.”

E. Jean was asked by CNN on June 24 if she’d be open to working with the NYPD into a criminal investigation about the alleged assault and said that “I would consider it,” but that her attorneys had told her the statute of limitations deadline to make the complaint had expired. Over the weekend New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio said that “The moment we in New York City and our police department have a complaint, we will investigate immediately. We will find out the truth” and called the E. Jean’s allegations “the most serious of charges.”

At the time of E. Jean’s alleged attack there was a five-year statute of limitations on rape complaints, but that was lifted in the state in 2006 so that all first degree rape complaints can be made no matter the reporting time. However the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Stronger v. California that even though lawmakers can make the change, a person can’t be retroactively charged with a rape and since E. Jean never filed a complaint at the time of the alleged attack there’s not much authorities could do now in the case.

The Twittersphere lit up with outrage over Trump’s dismissal of E. Jean’s claims as her not being his “type.” A woman named Kimberly wrote “So is @ realDonaldTrump saying he only rapes women who are his type?” Another person wrote ‘Saying “she’s not my type is beyond insensitive. Even for Trump, that is appalling.”

Among the answers Trump could have given to the Jean Carroll accusations are, “are you kidding? I would never do that.” Or “rape is abhorrent. I’m disgusted someone could think I’d do such a thing. Let alone accuse me of it." Instead he went with, “she’s not my type" — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 25, 2019

Saying “she’s not my type” is beyond insensitive. Even for Trump, that is appalling. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 24, 2019

Trump has used the “she’s not my type” excuse about other women who have made sexual misconduct claims against the 73-year-old. That includes former PEOPLE magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff who alleged in Oct. of 2016 he forced himself against her and kissed her at Mar-A-Lago in 2005 while wife Melania, 49, was pregnant with their son Barron, now 13.