Why Sofia Richie Won’t Be Joining Scott Disick On Vacations With Kourtney Kardashian

Sofia Richie didn’t join boyfriend Scott Disick and his ex Kourtney Kardashian during their recent vacation in Costa Rica and she doesn’t plan on joining them for any future summer vacations either.

Sofia Richie, 20, doesn’t feel the need to join Scott Disick, 36, on any family getaways he goes on with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and their three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, this summer because she’s focused on doing her own thing right now. Although the model feels her relationship with Scott is still going strong, she wants to make sure she also has fun with her own friends whether Scott joins them or not. “As of right now, Sofia has no plans to join on any other vacations with them, but that’s not to say she won’t. She wants to spend time with friends this summer, too and take a big trip with them,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s still figuring her summer plans out and she has no problem booking something last minute because she can. She and Scott really do a lot of their own thing. That’s important to her.”

Another reason Sofia, who has been dating Scott since 2017, is planning on staying away is because Scott’s been filming reality shows, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and she has no interest in taking part in them. “The family is filming the show and Sofia doesn’t want to do Keeping Up or Scott’s reality show,” the source explained. “She wants to work on her own projects and has no interest in doing reality TV at all, with or without Scott, but she supports whatever he does.”

Sofia’s feelings about doing her own thing and staying away from reality TV seemed apparent when she was noticeably absent from Scott’s recent vacation with Kourtney and the kids in Costa Rica this past week. Although some girlfriends would feel anxious about not being present when their boyfriend is spending time with his ex, Sofia actually supports the idea and understands that because Scott and Kourtney share three kids, they will always be a part of each other’s lives. “Sofia isn’t at all worried that Kourtney and Scott travel and spend so much time together,” the source said. “She’s very supportive of them getting along. She is a child of divorce herself so she gets it and she knows Kourtney and Scott will never be back together.”