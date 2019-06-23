Watch
Sarah Hyland Looks Happy Wishing Friend ‘Happy Birthday’ While Hooked Up To Machines In Hospital

Sarah Hyland didn’t let the hospital get her down. The ‘Modern Family’ star appeared in high spirits while sending birthday wishes to a friend.

Sarah Hyland, 28, may still have to go to the hospital for her health issues, but that doesn’t stop her from living her life! While hooked up to machines on Friday, June 21, Sarah wished her friend a happy birthday. “I love you, even though it’s tomorrow,” Sarah said in the video clip. “But since you all are dancing like that, here we go. It’s a hospital dance for you, b*tch. Yaaas!”

Sarah proceeded to do a cute dancing move with her arms and swayed her hips back and forth. Her caption read, “For @free_connor HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVES!!! I wish I could be with you! But here’s the dance I saw everyone do on @ciararobinson’s stories.” Sarah wore a green crop top with spaghetti straps, black jogger pants, and large-framed clear glasses with her hair curly and down during the video.

A deep voice can be heard in the beginning of the video, saying, “Go.” The voice could have been Sarah’s boyfriend’s, Wells Adams, 35. Sarah and Wells started dating in Sept. 2017 after he slid into her DMs after she expressed online that she’s a fan of the Bachelor franchise, which was how he grew to fame. While many Bachelor Nation couples move quite fast in relationships, Wells and Sarah have decided they’re taking things slow.

“I think we’re pretty comfortable in where we are right now,” Wells EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “I think that we would both feel weird if we were engaged already, like this early into us moving in with one another.”

“So, I understand the optics of it,” the radio host continued. “Like we do post insanely cute pictures all the time, and people think that’s the obvious next step but… and which is it, but I think that we’re both pretty realistic about the evolution of our relationship and wanting to continue to grow it that way before jumping in to like an early engagement.”