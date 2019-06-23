Rihanna Rocks Black Leather Outfit & Red Hair Makeover For Surprise BET Awards Appearance

Look who it is! Rihanna wasn’t listed to attend the 2019 BET Awards, but she showed up looking like the queen she is in an all-black ensemble.

Rihanna’s fashion looks never disappoint, and she was definitely the center of attention when she unexpectedly showed up to the BET Awards on June 23. The singer attended the show to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Mary J. Blige, and she looked beyond amazing. RiRi wore a black leather jacket and matching black pants, while also showing off new red hair at the event. Before she appeared onstage, she took a photo with Lil Nas X before the show, and she was all smiles while posing next to the rising rapper. Rihanna completed her look with dramatic eye makeup and her hair styled in a half ponytail. STUNNING!

This was the first time Rihanna has attended the BET Awards since back in 2015, so fans have been anxiously waiting for FOUR years now to see her at the show. She didn’t walk the red carpet at the ceremony in 2015, but she looked amazing when got into her front row seat and danced up a storm. She wore a gold blazer dress, which featured a plunging neckline, and also showed off her toned legs. Interestingly, Rihanna’s famous ex, Chris Brown, was also at the BETs that year, and cameras caught her dancing and singing along while he performed onstage.

Rihanna’s BET Awards appearance has fans more anxious than ever about possible new music from the singer. It’s been more than three years since she released her last album, Anti, and the fans are just DYING for more. Rihanna has been posting from the studio quite a bit, but she’s made it clear that she’s taking her time with this upcoming record.

Meanwhile, she’s been building up her Fenty Beauty line and Savage x Fenty lingerie line, so she’s definitely been keeping busy in the interim. Plus, of course, there’s her relationship with Hassan Jameel, which she’s kept out of the public eye as much as possible.