Regina Hall Sparkles In Sequined Black Mini Dress On Red Carpet Before Hosting The 2019 BET Awards

Regina Hall SLAYED on the BET Awards red carpet! She showed up wearing a plunging black mini dress.

Make way for Regina Hall! The 2019 BET Awards host, 48, arrived on the red carpet outside of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles looking like the queen she is. For the event on June 23, Regina dazzled in a sequined black mini dress with dramatic puff sleeves and a plunging neckline. She paired the glittery frock with strappy black, studded heels. For her beauty look, Regina pulled her hair back into a chic bun and made her lips a focal point by opting for a bold red lipstick.

But this was likely just one of the amazing looks Regina will wear tonight. Since she’s hosting, we can ~bet~ this won’t be the only fierce outfit she wears during the awards show. She’ll definitely have to change rather quickly though as the entire show is broadcast live – something that’s been a bit nerve-wracking for the Girls Trip star to think about in the lead up to the event.

Days before the show, HollywoodLife sat down with Regina for a chat about her hosting duties, and she revealed that since she’s never done a live show before, she was feeling a bit apprehensive about it. “Everything just has to come together, so I think probably the fact that it’s live, there’s not like wait, cut, can we just reshoot that? So, probably the live aspect of the show has got me most nervous,” she told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “But it’s like that for me even with shooting, before shooting is when you are the most nervous. When you actually go on set and you actually start working it all goes away.”

Luckily, Regina has a way of coping with her anxiousness. “I think that as long as you’re prepared that’s the key. So for me it’s just making sure that I am prepared, kind of knowing everything, getting everything as precise as you can and then throwing it all away,” she said, adding, “I’ve never done a live show so I don’t have a pre-show ritual but I’m going to say, that’s my pre-show ritual — preparation!” Well, we certainly can’t wait to see what she has prepared!

The BET Awards broadcast live Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.