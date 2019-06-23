Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Plunging Jumpsuit & Arrives In Paris With Nick Jonas For Joe & Sophie Turner’s Wedding

Priyanka Chopra looked incredible in a grey jumpsuit while she prepped for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding in Paris.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, arrived in Paris on June 23 looking as chic as ever. The actress rocked a plunging grey jumpsuit that cinched at her waist with loose bottoms, while she wore brown sunglasses that matched her gorgeous brunette locks perfectly. Priyanka hold onto a black and white Christian Dior tote bag, and she walked in white high heel boots.

The Quantico actress touched down in France for the upcoming nuptials of Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 23. Priyanka’s own husband – and the youngest Jonas Brother in the band – Nick, rocked a red jumpsuit set. He also wore a black hat and gold sunglasses, and walked in white sneakers. The couple seemed in high spirits leading up to the second wedding for the middle Jo Bro and Game of Thrones actress.

Joe and Sophie had a spontaneous legal ceremony almost two months ago after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1. The spur-of-the-moment wedding served as the couple’s legal wedding, since neither Joe nor Sophie are French citizens. The couple had planned, though, to get married in France for a larger celebration with more of their friends and family.

Just last summer, Priyanka was across the pond for another big wedding – her best friend, Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34. While Joe and Sophie’s probably won’t be as much of a world event as that one, we’re sure it’ll be a star-studded event, as well. We’re so excited to see what dress Sophie wears, who attends, and more wedding details! We’re so happy for Joe and Sophie, and send all of our congratulations to the beautiful bride and groom.