Porsha Williams celebrated her birthday in the most special way imaginable: with her baby, Pilar Jhena.

Porsha Williams, 38, posted the sweetest photo of her and daughter Pilar Jhena, three months, in honor of her 38th birthday! The new mother shared a gorgeous pic of her holding Pilar while the two sat on a bed. Porsha wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder floral dress while Pilar looked adorable in a pink ensemble. The baby rocked a yellow headband while her mother lifted her in the air.

“Happy 38th Birthday to me,” Porsha captioned the pic. “Blessed to see another year! Blessed to have my angel Pilar who is now 3months today! 🙏🏾👶🏽❤️ #MyHeartIsFull Thank you for all the birthday wishes💋 @Weelovephotography.”

Prior to Porsha’s birthday yesterday, rumors have been circulating that her fiancé Dennis McKinley, 42, cheated on her. A source close to the reality television star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Porsha is truly doing her absolute best just to take time to process all of the rumors that she has been hearing about Dennis for some time right now,” they said.

“She hasn’t even wanted to discuss it in detail with her closest friends, but rather just pour all her energy into baby PJ and focus on being a mommy,” they added. “This is truly the happiest time in her life despite everything going on. Porsha is really trying to process and figure out what’s best for her and PJ. There’s no time table on anything, everything is just day to day with how she feels.”

We’re happy that Porsha has the support system she needs to get through this trying time, and we hope she comes out on top! One thing is for sure – she has one of the cutest babies around, and we love that Porsha got to celebrate her special day with her daughter!