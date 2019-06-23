John Legend & DJ Khaled Lead Nipsey Hussle Tribute Performance At BET Awards

Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s legacy was commemorated at the BET Awards on June 23, when he posthumously received the show’s Humanitarian Award. His parents also gave powerful speeches.

Following his tragic death on March 31, rapper Nipsey Hussle posthumously received the Humanitarian Award at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, thanks to the efforts he made for his community while alive. After T.I. took the stage and said Nipsey was a “blessing” to the world, a video montage played on the big screen. And then, Nipsey’s mom and dad gave emotional speeches that left everyone speechless. After, several stars, including DJ Khaled, YG, Marsha Ambrosius and John Legend — all of whom were some of Nipsey’s close collaborators throughout his illustrious career as a rapper — took to the stage and put on a performance for the late musician. It was a moment we’ll never forget.

“As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader,” BET’s Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming, Connie Orlando, said before the show, according to VIBE. “His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture. We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change.”

“We are forever grateful, humbled and honored to have experienced his presence and we are invested in doing our part to ensure that the marathon will indeed continue,” she continued. “It is an immense honor for us to recognize him with this year’s Humanitarian Award.”

Before his death, Nipsey was committed to serving underserved and underrepresented communities. He also planned to invest in California’s underserved areas before his tragic passing, so this award was very well deserved. We just wish he were alive to receive it himself.

Nipsey Hussle tragically died after he was shot multiple times outside of his Los Angeles-based clothing company, Marathon Store, on March 31, 2019.