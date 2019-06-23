Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani, 10, Pays Tribute To Her Dad At Graduation 2 Mos. After His Death

Nipsey Hussle’s 10-year-old daughter Emani graduated from elementary school over the weekend and she gave a special shout-out to her late dad in a touching speech during the ceremony.

Nipsey Hussle‘s daughter, Emani, 10, made sure to make him a part of her elementary school graduation on June 22 when she mentioned the late star in her speech about those who have helped her get to where she is. The doting daughter, whose mother is Tanisha Foster, walked up to podium in her black cap and gown as she spoke some words and received her diploma. “I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me,” Emani said to the crowd during her speech.

Emani’s aunt Samantha Smith, who currently has custody of her, and her two-year-old half-brother Kross, who Nipsey had with Lauren London attended the graduation and Samantha took to her Instagram story to share a sweet pic of Emani posing with her and Kross. “Baby girl growing up,” Samantha captioned the memorable snapshot.

Samantha’s post comes a month after she won custody of Emani over Tanisha. The women went to court on May 20 and although Tanisha was looking to get custody of her daughter after Nipsey died in a shooting in Mar., a judge decided that Samantha will keep custody of her for the time being. In the court hearing, Samantha and Nipsey’s family claimed Tanisha was unfit to take care of Emani due to legal issues she’s had, but Tanisha’s lawyer Larry Lewellyn said that they were still working on a visitation schedule so Tanisha could still visit Emani on a regular basis.

Emani graduated today💙. I know Nipsey is so proud, she’s such an intelligent young lady 🙌🏾.#TheMarathonContinues pic.twitter.com/R8Zs39HXOR — TMC💙🏁. (@ermiasthagreat) June 22, 2019

Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani graduated yesterday. Congrats to Emani & Long Live Nipsey 💙🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/mRbdH9aE9s — Rap Generals (@RapGenerals_) June 23, 2019

One month before Nipsey’s death, Emani made headlines when she accompanied her dad to the Grammy Awards in Feb. and looked absolutely adorable in a gorgeous gold and white dress.