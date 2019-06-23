Nicki Minaj Raves Over ‘Soulmate’ Kenneth Petty & Says They’re ‘About To Be Married’

It sure sounds like Nicki Minaj’s wedding to Kenneth Petty is happening soon! They already have a marriage license and she told a fan that she’s ‘about to be married to my soulmate.’

Nicki Minaj absolutely can’t wait to marry her teenage sweetheart Kenneth Petty. She revealed on Queen Radio on June 21 that they’ve already obtained a marriage license and she hinted to a fan that a wedding will be happening soon. She did a Twitter Q&A with fans on June 23 and a fan asked her “Is Kenny a fan of ‘Nicki Minaj’ or does he only love ‘Onika’ ? If so, what’s his favorite album/song by you & would you ever date a person who isn’t necessarily into Nicki Minaj but into Onika.” Nicki’s real name is Onika Maraj and what she grew up with before morphing into Nicki Minaj as a professional handle.

The 36-year-old had the absolute sweetest response. The “Chun-Li” rapper wrote back “He won’t even say the word ‘Nicki.’ He has called me Onika since I was 15 so it’s hard to change that. I wouldn’t date anyone cuz I’m about to be married to my soulmate. But that was the problem, others r infatuated w/Nicki Minaj he DGAF about this industry & is very protective.” Nicki has previously dated Meek Mill, 32, and been linked to Drake, 32, and Nas, 45, so that was a snappy little diss at them.

Nicki also revealed what Kenny thinks about her fans, who at first were wary of their relationshop as he’s served prison time for attempted first degree rape and first degree manslaughter. One person asked “Does Kenny love the barbz?? What does he think about us?” Barbie herself revealed “His guard goes up when y’all are around me acting excited cuz he thinks y’all can hurt me. But when he hears the stories from some of my fans about how they think I’ve helped them to stay in school & deal w/their identities, etc., he seems really moved by it.”

Nicki and Kenneth began dating in early Dec. of 2018 and got super serious very quickly. By Dec. 22, he even got her name “Onika” tattooed on his neck in huge black and red cursive lettering. And it was the first tattoo he ever got in his lifetime so Kenneth was ready to wear her name on him for the rest of his life. Six months later they’re getting ready to tie the knot.

Nicki told Queen Radio listeners that “We did get our marriage license.” She then added “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything. Certain traveling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime.” Barbz also had fans speculating if she was pregnant when she said she wanted soda or juice but nothing with alcohol in it. “I’m not saying I’m pregnant,” she claimed but said “That’s the end goal.”