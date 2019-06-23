See Message
Nicki Minaj Raves Over ‘Soulmate’ Kenneth Petty & Says They’re ‘About To Be Married’

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty
It sure sounds like Nicki Minaj’s wedding to Kenneth Petty is happening soon! They already have a marriage license and she told a fan that she’s ‘about to be married to my soulmate.’

The 36-year-old had the absolute sweetest response. The “Chun-Li” rapper wrote back “He won’t even say the word ‘Nicki.’ He has called me Onika since I was 15 so it’s hard to change that. I wouldn’t date anyone cuz I’m about to be married to my soulmate. But that was the problem, others r infatuated w/Nicki Minaj he DGAF about this industry & is very protective.” Nicki has previously dated Meek Mill, 32, and been linked to Drake, 32, and Nas, 45, so that was a snappy little diss at them.

Nicki and Kenneth began dating in early Dec. of 2018 and got super serious very quickly. By Dec. 22, he even got her name “Onika” tattooed on his neck in huge black and red cursive lettering. And it was the first tattoo he ever got in his lifetime so Kenneth was ready to wear her name on him for the rest of his life. Six months later they’re getting ready to tie the knot.

Nicki told Queen Radio listeners that “We did get our marriage license.” She then added  “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything. Certain traveling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime.” Barbz also had fans speculating if she was pregnant when she said she wanted soda or juice but nothing with alcohol in it.  “I’m not saying I’m pregnant,” she claimed but said “That’s the end goal.”