‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Recreates Her Iconic Meme At BET Awards & It’s Amazing To Watch

Marsai Martin’s reaction to winning the BET Awards’ ‘Young Stars’ award was almost identical to that one iconic scene from ‘Black-ish,’ and Twitter is blowing up with GIFs to prove it.

“Excuse me?” — that’s basically what Marsai Martin’s face said at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, upon hearing that she won the “Young Stars” awards. While the 14-year-old actress had no reason to be shooketh — she’s Hollywood’s youngest person in history to executive produce a film (Little) — she certainly looked surprised as her name was announced inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The reaction gave fans flashbacks to her one meme-able scene from Black-ish, which Marsai herself pointed out in 2015.

“Marsai Martin almost gave us the meme again! #BETAwards,” Philip Lewis, the front page editor of HuffPost, tweeted — many agreed. “She did!! It’s official, meme #2!! Haha,” one fan tweeted, while another viewer wrote, “Marsai Martin winning the internet once again she just keeps giving quality meme content ☄️☄️☄️.”

But Marsai didn’t deliver “quality meme content” alone, as she left the award show audience with memorable words. “Thank you so much. Of course, thank you BET, God of course. Thank you for every single day that I am breathing. I’m just so fortunate for wonderful parents,” the young teen said at the mic. “I love you guys thank you so much. I thank my family, my friends. Thank you for the young black girls that inspire me to keep moving forward for them.” Marsai is the third youngest star to be honored with a BET Award, the first two being Jaden and Willow Smith (the siblings, now 20 and 18 respectively, won the same award in 2011).

Marsai Martin almost gave us the meme again! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/G0VsmLkNH8 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 24, 2019

There is already so much going on at Sunday night’s award show! The red carpet served one inspiring look after another, such as Lizzo’s bridal-themed bodysuit. The red carpet was just the appetizer for a night of amazing performances, as both ladies were among an incredible lineup: H.E.R., Migos, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mustard, Yung Miami of City Girls and more. On top of that, Girls Trip star Regina Hall, 48, hosted the award show — making it an even more memorable night.