Lyssa Chapman Shares Sweet Pic With Stepmom Beth After She Falls Into A Coma During Cancer Battle

With the sad news that the end could be near for Beth Chapman in her cancer battle, stepdaughter Lyssa is putting aside her feud by sharing a sweet photo of them together while retweeting prayer messages

After Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s daughter Lyssa spent the month of May feuding online with her stepmom Beth, she’s putting aside all hard feelings now that the reality star has been placed in a medically induced coma during her throat cancer battle. The 32-year-old shared a loving photo of her with Beth to her Instagram, a selfie of the two in happier times with their faces close together and flashing bright smiles. Beth, 51, looked so healthy in the photo, with her trademark blonde locks perfectly styled. Lyssa didn’t caption the photo, letting its presence on her page and their happier times in the photo do the talking for her.

Duane made the sad revelation to fans on June 23 that the day prior, Beth bad been placed in a medically induced coma at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii The Dog the Bounty Hunter star released a statement about the unfortunate news and in it, he said he and his family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.” He added that the family wanted to give out “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

Beth had called out Lyssa on Twitter on May 23 for not wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day and questioned why she wasn’t invited to Lyssa’s 17-year-old daughter’s high school graduation. A fan called Lyssa out about it in a comment on her Instagram, writing “Seriously unimpressed that you didn’t think or wish a happy mother’s day to Beth. Very disappointed in you young lady.” Lyssa, who is the ninth of Duane’s 12 kids, fired back ““Seriously you don’t know s*** so MYOB also idgaf what you think.”