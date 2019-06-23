‘KUWTK’: Khloe Admits Tristan Cheating Is A ‘Debilitating Blow’ & Reveals Jordyn Never ‘Said Sorry’

The Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal unfolded on the June 23 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ and we finally saw just how mad Khloe and Kylie were after hearing the shocking news.

Khloe Kardashian was super excited for Tristan Thompson to come into town for NBA all-star weekend during the June 23 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but everything was torn apart when she found out he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. During the episode, Khloe explained that Tristan had rented an AirBnb for his friends to stay in during the jam-packed weekend, and she first knew something was up when he “never came home” after the after-party they threw there.

After that, Kim Kardashian got a phone call from her friend, Larsa Pippen, who heard about the Tristan/Jordyn hookup through a reporter who was giong to publish the story. “Jordyn was at Tristan’s house til 7 a.m.,” Kim said. “Why the f*** are you there until 7 a.m.!?” Before jumping to conclusions, Khloe got Jordyn on the phone, and hashed out their conversation with Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. She explained that Jordyn was being very vague, and claimed she “couldn’t remember” if she and Tristan kissed or not. “I need the whole f***ing truth!” Khloe ranted.

Khloe went onto explain that she felt it was “weird” that Jordyn didn’t text her when she ran into Tristan at the party in the first place. “Every single time in the past, if Jordyn ever saw Tristan out, she’d text me,” Khloe said. “Jordyn said, I was your watchdog last night, and she was there to protect me and that’s why she stayed as late as she did.” Kylie agreed it was “very weird,” then had to hang up to answer a call from Jordyn herself.

We didn’t get to hear the details of that conversation, but at this point, the sisters were PISSED. “I think at first, no one even believed it was real,” Kim said. “They were super confused and that was it. We were kind of just watching it all unfold. Jordyn was someone Khloe really trusted and believed in and supported and employed. This is just so crazy.” Kendall Jenner also weighed in and added, “[Jordyn] is the LAST person on the planet I would’ve thought would’ve done this. Even if he kissed her and she was taken off guard…she [needs to] call Khloe and explain exactly what happened.”

Eventually, Jordyn confirmed to Khloe that she and Tristan DID makeout, and at that point, Khloe and Kylie became livid. “Why would you tell me ‘I saw Tristan at a house party,’ knowing the fact that you’re lying?!” Kylie ranted, while recalling her conversation with Jordyn. Khloe added, “She was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening I’m so confused,’ and I’m like…YOU’RE confused?!?!”

Khloe apologized to Kylie for “putting her in the middle” of the drama, but admitted that, “For Jordyn to know all that I’ve been through with Tristan…this just…my heart is in my eyeballs.” Kylie sided with her sister and let Khloe know, “That’s exactly how I feel.” Kim also REALLY put things into perspective at that point, by telling Kylie, “[Jordyn] provides for her whole family off of what you’ve given her, and the disrespect…she HAS to know that there’s a problem.”

Eventually, Kris Jenner got in on everything, too. “Kylie and Jordyn have been best friends since they were in middle school and they live together at Kylie’s house,” Kris said in a confessional. “They are as close as you can get. I’ve always felt like she was another daughter. It’s really tough when you go through a major betrayal. It’s hard to believe that Jordyn was involved in this. I’m so disappointed in Tristan and I feel heartbroken for Khloe. She really wanted this relationship with Tristan to work.”

Khloe finally got ahold of Tristan, and he confirmed that he and Jordyn were at his home until 7 a.m. “and something happened.” Once the truth came out, Kris admitted that this situation would “change [Kylie and Jordyn’s] relationship forever” because “if she would do this to one of us, she would do the same thing to Kylie.”

“I got my questions answered,” Khloe finally revealed. “Everyone left and Jordyn still stayed. She was sitting on his lap. They were all over each other. They were handsy. they made out. It’s disgusting. I’ll never understand the depths of this. I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and myself.” Khloe refused to answer Tristan’s text messages, but when he threatened to “kill himself,” she had a friend go over to check on him. Tristan refused to come to the door.

“Right now, I don’t feel much of anything,” Khloe said. “It’s like…I’m in shock. A lot is happening. This is like a debilitating blow to my soul. It’s so humiliating. It’s hard.” What upset Khloe the most, though, was that Jordyn never apologized to her. “Jordyn didn’t think about me, she didn’t think about Kylie — because this puts a divide between her and Kylie — she didn’t think about my daughter, she didn’t think about herself,” Khloe lamented. “I’m not talking to him. They’re both at fault. I’m not blaming just Jordyn. Tristan…we all know what he’s capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

Kylie explained that she spoke to Jordyn — who was “crying the whole time” — and told her “I’m, like, scared of you now. That you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.”” Khloe added, “Now she’s like…it wasn’t a big deal, it wasn’t intimate, it wasn’t sexual. It wasn’t at all what she said on the phone to me. Now she’s downplaying it. I’m not saying things can’t happen — I’m the most understanding, calm person ever. But Jordyn has never once said I’m sorry.”

Kylie even admitted that it was “never going to be the same” between her and Jordyn, and revealed she wasn’t sure if she would even keep Jordyn in her life.” At the end of the episode, Khloe had to attend a pre-scheduled work event, but she was admittedly not in the right place. “I feel like I’m in such a fog,” she said. “I’m definitely not present in any environment that I’m in. I’m in such a daze. I’m numb. I’m just going through the motions, doing what I have to do. Then I just want to go home and be alone.”