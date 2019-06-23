Watch
Khloe Kardashian Shows Abs & Struts Into Girls’ Night With BFFs Malika & Khadijah After Shading Jordyn Woods

Khloé Kardashian seemed unbothered after she shaded Jordyn Woods while she strut down a hallway with Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Khloé Kardashian, 34, is clearly living her best life. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star joined BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq, both 36, in an Instagram video of strutting their stuff down a hallway on June 22. Khloé wore a black sports bra, a high-slit black skirt, black knee-high boots, and a black jacket that she wore off her shoulders. She wore her long blonde hair down.

Malika rocked a black mini dress and a tiny white purse, while Khadijah wore a black bodysuit and large hoop earrings. Malika captioned the post, “Here we come…” The strutting came after Khloé responded to a fan comment on a pic of her and Malika that read, “The only friendship we trust,” and Khloé sassily remarked, “same.”

Her comment was likely a dig at Jordyn Woods, 21, who kissed Khloé’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28, at a house party in February, and was formerly Kylie Jenner’s, also 21, best friend. Khloé didn’t hold back with her sass, which was also seen in her video with Malika and Khadijah. The women strutting in the video came a day before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale, which will show the KarJenner sisters reacting to the kiss that was seen as a huge betrayal against the family.

We’re glad that Khloé has Malika and Khadijah – she has been friends with the Haqq sisters for years, and they can be seen in the very early days of her E! reality television show. We’re excited to see more pics and vids of the three women rocking it in the future!