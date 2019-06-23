Cardi B snuggled up to her baby Kulture in a sweet video on Instagram Stories just one day after she got indicted.

Cardi B, 26, showed off her adorable baby Kulture, 11 months, in a beautiful new video on Instagram Stories on June 22. The young mom shared a clip of her kissing her baby daughter with Migos member Offset, 27, one day after her indictment. The video showed Cardi in a Burberry scarf wrapped around her head and a full face of glam makeup. Her sweet baby laid down in a onesie, appreciating her momma’s love! Kulture looked the absolute cutest in the clip.

Cardi’s video on Instagram Stories came the same day that she rocked a gorgeous blue bodysuit ensemble at the BET Experience. Cardi performed her heart out, wearing the criss-cross strap bodysuit, as well as elbow-length gloves, fishnet stockings, and pink long nails. Cardi had on a blue wig that went with her whole galactic aesthetic for the event. And of course, her makeup looked incredible – she wore pink and purple hues to go with the pretty look for the night.

All of this came amidst Cardi being indicted in New York City due to an alleged strip club fight. The rapper received 14 charges. Among her charges were two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury.

“The defendant has been indicted,” the Queens director attorney’s office confirmed to HollywoodLife. “Her next court appearance will be an arraignment on Tuesday June 25, 2019 before Justice Zayas in the ceremonial courtroom on the first floor.” The outcome of Cardi’s charges are yet to be determined.