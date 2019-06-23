‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Beth Chapman Placed In Medically-Induced Coma

Beth Chapman’s family revealed she’s in a medically-induced coma on June 22 after she was admitted to the ICU in a Hawaii hospital and her husband Duane took to social media to ask fans for prayers.

Duane “Dog” Chapman, 66, sadly revealed that his wife Beth Chapman, 51, who’s been battling cancer for years, is currently in a medically-induced coma after being admitted to the ICU at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii on June 22, and he’s turning to fans for support. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star released a statement about the unfortunate news and in it, he said he and his family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.” He also said the family wants to express their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.” Duane took to Twitter as well to ask for prayers in a tweet. “Please say your prayers for Beth right now. thank you love you,” it read.

The news about Beth comes as a bit of a shock considering she made headlines for looking healthy in a new photo she posted to Instagram on June 11. In the snapshot, she’s sitting at a desk while smiling in a navy over-the-shoulder top. “Get up dress up show up ! #cancerwillnotbeatme #dogsmostwanted #dogandbeth#dogpound #wgnamerica,” her caption for the photo read.

Beth and her family have been very open about her cancer battle. The blonde beauty underwent surgery for throat cancer in 2017 and although it was successful, the cancer returned in 2018. She had another surgery in Nov. 2018 to remove a tumor from her throat but Duane revealed the disease spread a month later in Dec. After deciding to go without the conventional treatment, including chemotherapy, to fight the disease this time around, Beth was hospitalized in Apr. due to fluid buildup in her lungs.

Beth’s cancer battle is documented on Duane’s upcoming reality series Dog’s Most Wanted, which will air on WGN America in the near future. No premiere date has been set yet.

We’re sending all our best wishes to Beth and her family at this difficult time.