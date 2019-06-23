BET Awards Winners 2019 — Full List: Migos & More
The 2019 BET Awards are here, and by the end of the night, some of the biggest names is music, movies and more will walk home with some shiny new hardware.
This year marks the 19th annual BET Awards, and all night long, we’ll be updating you with the full list of winners from the highly-anticipated event! This year, Cardi B is leading the pack when it comes to nominations, with seven total. She’s followed by Drake, who has five, while Beyonce, Travis Scott, and J. Cole all racked up four each. Regina Hall is hosting the ceremony, while big names like Cardi B, Migos, Fantasia and plenty more are set to take the stage to perform!
Check out a full list of winners listed in BOLD below!
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyonce
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Gunna
Migos
The Carters
Best Collaboration
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”
Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Video of the Year
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B, “Money”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “Nice for What”
The Carters, “Apes**t”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans
Best New Artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Queen Naija
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”
Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone.”
Best International Act
AKA (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
YoungStars Award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
Best Movie
BlacKkKlansman
Creed 2
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
Sportswoman of the Year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
Album of the Year
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Meek Mill, Championships
The Carters, Everything Is Love
Travis Scott, Astroworld
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
J. Cole, “Middle Child”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”
Ciara, “Level Up”
H.E.R., “Hard Place”
Janelle Monae, “Pynk”
Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”
Teyana Taylor, “Rose In Harlem”