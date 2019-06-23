BET Awards Winners 2019 — Full List: Migos & More

The 2019 BET Awards are here, and by the end of the night, some of the biggest names is music, movies and more will walk home with some shiny new hardware.

This year marks the 19th annual BET Awards, and all night long, we’ll be updating you with the full list of winners from the highly-anticipated event! This year, Cardi B is leading the pack when it comes to nominations, with seven total. She’s followed by Drake, who has five, while Beyonce, Travis Scott, and J. Cole all racked up four each. Regina Hall is hosting the ceremony, while big names like Cardi B, Migos, Fantasia and plenty more are set to take the stage to perform!

Check out a full list of winners listed in BOLD below!

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyonce

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

Migos

The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Video of the Year

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B, “Money”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “Nice for What”

The Carters, “Apes**t”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Queen Naija

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”

Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone.”

Best International Act

AKA (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (U.K.)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (U.K.)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

YoungStars Award

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Best Movie

BlacKkKlansman

Creed 2

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

Sportswoman of the Year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

Album of the Year

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Meek Mill, Championships

The Carters, Everything Is Love

Travis Scott, Astroworld

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

J. Cole, “Middle Child”

Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”

Ciara, “Level Up”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Janelle Monae, “Pynk”

Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor, “Rose In Harlem”