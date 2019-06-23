BET Awards 2019 Red Carpet: Regina Hall, Justine Skye & More Celebs Arrive At The Awards Show

The 2019 BET Awards are here! But before the awards show can officially kick off, plenty of stars like Regina Hall and Justine Skye need to walk the red carpet.

We love a good red carpet moment, and thankfully the 2019 BET Awards are here to gift us plenty of them. The awards show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET tonight, June 23, but before it begins, stars like Regina Hall and Cardi B made their way onto the carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles looking fierce AF. Justine Skye turned heads on the carpet early in a sheer, embroidered dress over a pair of black underwear.

We obviously couldn’t wait to see what Regina, 48, showed up wearing. Since she’s hosting the entire event, we guessed she’d bring her style A-game on the carpet (before wowing us with a bunch of stellar outfit changes during the show, no less). Aside from her taste in awards show attire, though, we’re pretty psyched to see how she performs her duties as show host.

Ahead of the BET Awards, we caught up with the Girls Trip star, who admitted to feeling a bit anxious over hosting the show since she’s never filmed something live before. “Everything just has to come together, so I think probably the fact that it’s live, there’s not like wait, cut, can we just reshoot that? So, probably the live aspect of the show has got me most nervous,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But it’s like that for me even with shooting, before shooting is when you are the most nervous. When you actually go on set and you actually start working it all goes away.”

But before we see Regina totally kill it as host, head up to the gallery above to see more of the celebrity arrivals! The BET Awards broadcast live Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.