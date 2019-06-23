Couples At The 2019 BET Awards: Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz & More

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz, and more couples showed everyone how the red carpet is done while attending the 2019 BET Awards!

One of our favorite parts of award shows is seeing all of the couples that walk the red carpet together, showing off how strong they are as a duo. This year, the 2019 BET Awards did not disappoint. Tonight, at the event in Los Angeles, many couples turned up and rocked the carpet. Karrueche Tran, 31, walked the carpet with boyfriend Victor Cruz, 32, and they were breathtaking as a pair. Another epic duo was Devon Franklin, 41, and Meagan Good, 37, who even kissed on the carpet, too.

Karrueche and Victor absolutely killed it in the fashion department at the awards, both choosing to wear stunning suits. Karreuche was in a yellow jacket and pants along with red high heels and colorful hoop earrings. Victor rocked a light blue suit with a white shirt underneath and bright white sneakers. At one point on the carpet, Victor leaned into his love for a sweet kiss on the cheek – the absolute cutest. The duo looked incredible!

Another power couple that showed up was Devon and Meagan. The husband and wife looked absolutely beautiful walking the carpet together. Meagan strut her stuff in a red long-sleeved mini dress and clutch, while her husband wore a black shirt, beige jacket, and black pants. He also wore blue sunglasses to shield his eyes from the California sunshine.

These weren’t the only couples that walked the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards – more chose to walk together, showing off their amazing fashion and PDA. Be sure to check out the gallery above for more gorgeous duos that attended the event together. We can’t wait to see how the rest of the night plays out, and who wins what award!