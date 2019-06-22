Ryan Reynolds Hugs Pregnant Wife Blake Lively As She Visits Him On Movie Set

Lovebirds! Ryan Reynolds is filming his new movie in Boston and his pregnant wife Blake Lively headed north from their home in New York for a set visit and a sweet hug from her man.

Absence has definitely made the heart grow fonder for Ryan Reynolds and his pregnant wife Blake Lively. The 42-year-old has been filming his new movie Free Guy in Boston and she surprised him with an on set visit on June 22. In an Instagram stories pic the Canadian hunk seen in front of a collegiate looking building holding Blake in his arms with a huge hug. She has her head planted into his chest with a huge smile on her face as Ryan looks at the camera with a big grin. He wrote “Great Scott” on the photo with a professorial looking emoji bouncing up and down.

Blake looked beautiful in a sleeveless dark sun dress that went down to just above her knees. She’s well into her second trimester so the 31-year-old kept her footwear sensible and comfortable in a pair of white sneakers. With the flowy dress it was hard to see the outline of her baby bump, but it’s definitely there. She was sporting a huge baby belly as the couple strolled through New York City on June 19 with their daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2, in tow.

This will be baby number three for Blake and Ryan, and she debuted their pregnancy news in a big way. She attended the May 2 premiere of the Detective Pikachu animated movie that Ryan provided the voice for and her tight yellow dress revealed a very pregnant baby belly. The couple has been highly private when it’s comes to the last two times they were expecting so it was a refreshing way for her to just get the news out there to the world that they had baby joy to celebrate.

In addition to Ryan’s visit from Blake, he got to meet two of his new film’s co-stars for the first time, Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery and Pitch Perfect’s Utkarsh Ambudkar. He posted an Instagram pic in front of the Boston Flower Market with his hands around their shoulders and captioned it “First day working with Joe Keery and Utkarsh Ambudkar. My arms feel so safe, draped loosely across their powerful shoulders.👕 (special cameo by Thelma the dog)” Ryan stars in the 2020 action-comedy as a bank teller who discovers he’s trapped inside a violent video game.