Mick Jagger proved his energy is still off-the-charts despite his recent heart surgery when he spent all night dancing around the stage during The Rolling Stones’ concert in Chicago on June 21.

Mick Jagger is back and appears better than ever! The incredible 75-year-old frontman of The Rolling Stones gave it his all at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21 when he danced all around the stage during the band’s first concert since his heart valve replacement surgery in Apr. The legendary musician, who donned a black and white jacket and matching fitted pants at one point during the show, excitingly ran and jumped up and down while performing his signature dance moves to the band’s biggest hits, and fans were thrilled to see him back at it, healthy and having the time of his life.

Fans who were at the show, which was the first of a 17 city U.S. tour set to last until the end of Aug., took to Twitter to share pics and videos of Mick’s impressive comeback and it’s clear that they were all thrilled and in awe of the talented icon. “ # MickJagger rocked!! Running around the stage and singing his heart out – for the 38th time in Chicago. Fabulous! # NoFilterTour # RollingStones Thank you ⁦ @ MickJagger⁩,” one Twitter user wrote. “soooo mick jagger is still the greatest frontman in history… my 28th stones show, and first tour opener, was absolutely incredible…” another wrote. “God bless @ MickJagger still one of the greatest front men despite being into his 70s and after heart surgery,” a third shared.

It’s easy to understand why Mick’s fans are so grateful for his stage presence. The Rolling Stones were originally set to start their U.S. tour on Apr. 20 in Miami Gardens, Florida, but after Mick found out he needed heart valve replacement surgery, they were forced to reschedule the start of the tour to June. Since it’s only been just under three months since the English singer underwent the procedure, many fans were concerned with how it would affect him, but as he showed Friday night, he’s fully recovered and ready to do what he does best!

#MickJagger singing his first song at his first major concert – here in #Chicago – sprinting out into the crowd. The #RollingStones’ frontman is showing no signs off illness that delayed the start of the tour earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/gniRlo1M9E — Michael Tarm (@mtarm) June 22, 2019

The Rolling Stones are set to perform a second show at Soldier Field in Chicago on Tuesday, June 25. We’re wishing Mick and his bandmates the best!